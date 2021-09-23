ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flip Electronics has had major success and growth in the last five years. So much so that the authorized distributor of obsolete and excess semiconductor and electronic components recently moved from a 12,000 sq. ft. facility in Roswell, GA, (of which 9,000 sq. ft. was warehouse space and 3,000 sq. ft. was office space) to a new facility in Alpharetta, GA, that has office space of 9,300 sq. ft. and a warehouse of 63,700 sq. ft. for a total of 73,000 sq. ft.
To celebrate the success that led to this expansion, Flip held a formal open house and walk-through on September 21, 2021, to honor the employees and suppliers that made this all possible. The late afternoon event, attended by over 75 people and led by President Bill Bradford and CEO Jason Murphy, was also shared with a few dignitaries and included a celebratory ribbon cutting.
Jason Murphy, CEO of Flip Electronics, stated, "Our growth has been spectacular due to our outstanding employees, our suppliers, and the trust of our clients. This move will give us the additional advantages to continue our growth. The new move to Alpharetta, GA, in Forsyth County, which has been excellent to work with, couldn't have come at a better time. Significant supply chain issues have impacted our industry. The original equipment manufacturers are trying to maintain their output, but finding older parts is difficult. Flip is positioned to help those companies by having an inventory of popular components that are no longer produced by semiconductor manufacturers today."
Andrew Heaton from the Office of U.S. Senator Warnock and Zenobia Haynes from the Office of U.S. Senator Ossoff attended the event. Vivian Vakili, the Director of Building and Economic Development for Forsyth County stated, "One of the goals of our Economic Development Strategic Plan is to attract technology companies, so we are very pleased that Flip has moved here. Based on their plans we are extremely excited that they will be adding quality jobs and add to our community culture."
Flip is the first tenant in the custom-built space containing office, warehouse, and Q.C. areas to meet the needs of the current and anticipated growing business. The building was recently sold to Shiloh Owner LLC by Alpha Industrial Properties and KKR.
About Flip Electronics
Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Flip Electronics has been an authorized distributor of obsolete semiconductor and electronic components since 2015. Flip works closely with their OEM and contract manufacturer clients and considers every aspect of the logistics and supply chain process while delivering exceptional solutions to best suit clients' needs. These services help avoid costly shutdowns and provide customers with the confidence that they are not dealing in the gray market. With industry-leading suppliers and knowledge and supply chain management expertise, Flip assists clients in the sourcing, pricing, and delivery of all their component needs. In addition, Flip's focus on global trends in manufacturing makes it a leader in the electronics industry.
The company has been honored and recognized by receiving awards from Inc. 5000 and Georgia's Fast 40 in the past two years.
Contact: Learn more at Flipelectronics.com or 800.958.4578 or email info@flipelectronics.com. Al Maag 602-363-6038 is the press contact.
