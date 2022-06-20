One Search is excited to bring on new leadership that will allow them to provide a broader capability and a global offering through the addition of operations in the Middle East and APAC.
LONDON, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Human capital is proving to be the key differentiator vs financial capital in realizing the next generation of global infrastructure. Infrastructure and Energy Transition specialist search firm One Search is operating on the front line of this human capital injection, and is delighted to announce that James Paul has joined the company as Head of Middle East & APAC. James will spearhead the company's growth into these key regions, starting with the opening of new offices in Abu Dhabi and Singapore this summer which will enable us to partner more closely with our clients as they expand their investment teams, IR/Fundraising capabilities and continue to build and augment management teams across their portfolios. Previously, James was a Partner at a leading global executive search firm where – dividing his time between Singapore and the UAE – he worked with investors including Temasek, Lightspeed, KKR, Warburg Pincus and several sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East and APAC.
One Search is also happy to announce that Clean Energy investment expert Michael Naylor has joined our ranks as a Senior Advisor to the Board. Michael is a highly regarded board member and private investor in a portfolio of successful sustainability-focused businesses, most notably K Road Solar LLC (exit to First Solar) and K Road DG LLC (sold to Engie), New Energy Finance Ltd (sold to Bloomberg) and Greentech Capital Advisors (sold to Nomura). He is also a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Jupiter Green Investment Trust plc, a company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and recognized as one of the UK's leading sustainability investing companies. Michael has served on the board of Jupiter Green Investment Trust plc since 2008.
The expansion of our leadership team and footprint is the first of many planned moves to broaden and deepen our capability to serve our clients globally. This comes after Siv Sivanesan joined One Search as Co-CEO in April. Based in London with a remit to lead the continued global buildout of the firm, Siv has a track record of delivering dynamic organizational growth, having recently spent four years with a leading global search firm in which he re-engineered the playbook for scaling such a business internationally. Prior to this, he spent 14 years with Accenture delivering major transformations across a range of industry sectors.
Dan McCarthy, Founder and Co-CEO of One Search said "Our clients are growing at warp speed, and in order to adequately support them, so must we. I am really proud that One Search has been able to attract such talented people to help write our next chapter. Siv, James and Michael are all outstanding people who bring fantastic experience to the team and I am very excited to see what we can achieve with them."
Established in 2006 and with offices in London, New York, Abu Dhabi and Singapore One Search is a highly specialized search partner to investors and organisations transforming the world's energy, resources and infrastructure.
