INDIANAPOLIS, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retirement Services President Sandy McCarthy announced the hire of Mike Domingos who joins OneAmerica® in a critical new leadership role designed to accelerate the company's latest phase of growth and amplify its commitment to the retirement business.
As head of distribution, Domingos will lead the Retirement Services (RS) sales, business development and sales support teams across all market segments.
"Mike will be instrumental in furthering a vision and strategy for distribution in line with our multiyear plan, which is intently focused on strategic and significant growth and enhancing customer and distribution partner relationships," said McCarthy. "Mike brings a wealth of industry experience across all market segments, as well as a passion for empowering people and driving processes to enable growth."
McCarthy added, "Mike is a wonderful fit with the OneAmerica values and culture, which keep people at the center of our strategy."
Prior to joining OneAmerica, he served as the head of sales and strategic relations at Prudential Retirement, a business unit of Prudential Financial, Inc. Domingos will start at OneAmerica on July 12.
"This is an exciting time to join OneAmerica as the company continues to build upon the recent momentum of its retirement business and to grow and invest strategically," Domingos said. "I look forward to working with an exceptional team at a values-driven organization to deliver great service and solutions that enhance our advisor, sponsor and participant experiences."
Domingos' team will include those responsible in five key segments: core market sales, mid and large market sales, specialty market sales, business development and sales support.
OneAmerica provides record-keeping for plans in asset classes of all sizes for clients related to 401(k), Tax-Exempt, Governmental, Combo Plans, ESOP, Defined Benefit, Cash Balance and Pension Risk Transfer.
OneAmerica is the marketing name for the companies of OneAmerica. Products issued and underwritten by American United Life Insurance Company® (AUL), a OneAmerica company. Administrative and recordkeeping services provided by McCready and Keene, Inc. or OneAmerica Retirement Services LLC, companies of OneAmerica which are not broker/dealers or investment advisors.
About OneAmerica®
A national provider of insurance and financial services for more than 140 years, the companies of OneAmerica help customers build and protect their financial futures. OneAmerica offers a variety of products and services to serve the financial needs of their policyholders and customers. These products include retirement plan products and recordkeeping services, individual life insurance, annuities, asset-based long-term care solutions and employee benefit plan products. Products are issued and underwritten by the companies of OneAmerica and distributed through a nationwide network of employees, agents, brokers and other sources who are committed to providing value to our customers. To learn more about our products, services and the companies of OneAmerica, visit oneamerica.com/about-us/companies-of-oneamerica.
Contact:
Rachel Faulkner Perez
Rachel.FaulknerPerez@oneamerica.com
317-403-1781
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneamerica-names-mike-domingos-as-head-of-distribution-301321570.html
SOURCE OneAmerica