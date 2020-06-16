NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Onegevity, a consumer health intelligence company and renowned scientific wellness experts Drs. Leroy Hood and Nathan Price, today announced a joint venture, Aevum Aging, dedicated to advancing the science and practice of healthy aging and enhancing healthspan. The new company brings together leading experts and an integrated ecosystem to help people advance their own health, resilience, and longevity. Details of the transaction were not disclosed. Aevum Aging expects its first product launch to follow this summer.
"We are pleased to announce this exciting partnership, which will vertically integrate testing, data analytics and actionable natural product solutions," said Paul Jacobson, the co-founder of Onegevity and CEO of health solutions provider Thorne. "Aevum Aging brings to bear an unparalleled experienced team of experts and a research-based approach to quantifying and improving health. We are very excited about the opportunities ahead."
Led by founding partners and experts in scientific wellness, Leroy (Lee) Hood, MD, Ph.D., and Nathan Price, Ph.D., the company is built on the foundation that healthy aging is essential to enhancing resiliency when health challenges emerge, and that while diseases result in elevated biological age, healthy lifestyle changes and interventions can reduce biological age.1 In fact, Aevum's first product, expected later this summer, will enable consumers to understand their biological age and how to leverage for optimal health and wellness.
"We're thrilled to partner with established scientific leader Onegevity and science-based wellness brand Thorne to share how healthy aging – a lifetime endeavor – is the key to enhancing resiliency and educating people on how different organ systems can age and accumulate damage at varying rates so that we can know where to focus to enhance lifetime health," said Dr. Price.
"Aevum Aging is uniquely positioned to help people add years to their productive healthspan and enable people to determine how best to maximize those additional healthy years. At 81, my biological age is 15 years younger than my chronological age— a significant measure of my healthy aging—which lends credence to my aspiration to take on some of the most important scientific challenges of my 50-year career," said Dr. Hood.
A world-renowned scientist and recipient of the National Medal of Science in 2011, Dr. Hood invented automated DNA sequencing and helped launch the Human Genome Project and systems biology. Dr. Price, a leading computational biologist, was selected in 2019 as one of ten Emerging Leaders in Health and Medicine by the U.S. National Academy of Medicine and received the Grace A. Goldsmith Award for his work pioneering scientific wellness.
To learn more about Aevum Aging please visit Onegevity.com and Thorne.com.
About Onegevity
Onegevity combines a multi-omic artificial intelligence (AI) platform with a consumer-friendly interface to make precision wellness intervention possible. Onegevity's testing delivers science-based recommendations for customized wellness plans that include dietary, supplement, and other lifestyle recommendations. Onegevity leverages Thorne's physician network to offer convenient testing and powerful analytical tools to improve preventative care and lower healthcare costs for their patients. The detailed insights extracted from testing allows Thorne and Onegevity to have the unique opportunity to validate nutritional products while offering insight into new product development to better improve patient outcomes.
For more information visit https://www.onegevity.com.
About Thorne
Thorne is the leader in providing medical practitioners, athletes, and consumers with innovative health solutions of the highest quality and caliber. The only testing and vitamin/supplement brand to be A1 TGA Certified, Thorne exceeds the strictest quality standards. The company's reputation and science-backed approach is the reason Thorne is one of the most trusted brands by both healthcare professionals and people around the world. For more information visit https://www.thorne.com .
1 Multi-Omic Biological Age Estimation and Its Correlation With Wellness and Disease Phenotypes: A Longitudinal Study of 3,558 Individuals (Earls et al, 2019).
Media Relations Contact:
Jessica Moschella
Edelman
212-277-3762
Jessica.Moschella@edelman.com