ONEIDA INDIAN NATIONS HOMELANDS, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Spring into a New Career Hiring Event" -- February 10 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Turning Stone
Qualified Candidates to Receive On-the-Spot Offers; Select Positions Offer $1,000 Sign-On Bonus
In preparation for the highly-anticipated spring grand openings of 7 Kitchens and The Cove at Sylvan Beach, Oneida Nation Enterprises (ONE) will host its largest job fair yet on February 10, titled "Spring Into A New Career Hiring Event." ONE is searching for candidates to fill hundreds of new positions to support its expanding businesses, as well as positions with its current award-winning hospitality, gaming and recreation properties. Offering on-the-spot offers, the "Spring into a New Career" Hiring Event will be held on Thursday, February 10 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Turning Stone's Tin Rooster, Turquoise Tiger and the Atrium Bar.
Positions with ONE
In addition to learning more about the opportunities at 7 Kitchens and The Cove, attendees will also have an opportunity to explore and apply for several other available positions across ONE, including:
- Cooks
- Dealers
- Slot Representatives
- Hotel Attendants
- Bartenders & Beverage Servers
- Golf & Grounds
Select positions offer a $1,000 sign-on bonus. Qualified candidates hired at the event will have the opportunity to begin working immediately, including new employees joining the 7 Kitchens and The Cove teams who will begin on-the-job training and pre-opening activities associated with opening brand new properties.
Spring Into a New Career Hiring Event:
An open-house style informational and hiring event featuring
- On-the-spot hiring
- Fun and interactive experiences, including,
- 7 Kitchens cooking demos
- Learn dealing tips from blackjack dealers.
- Spin the prize-wheel for fun giveaways
- Event pre-registration is strongly recommended, but walk-ins are welcome
- Pre-register at: ONEnterprises.com/careers/hiring-event
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, February 10
Time: 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Location: Turning Stone Resort Casino (Tin Rooster, Turquoise Tiger & Atrium Bar)
About Oneida Nation Enterprises
Oneida Nation Enterprises, the parent company for all business enterprises of the Oneida Indian Nation, is a respected and trusted name that is synonymous with quality, world-class amenities, superior service and exceptional experiences. Employing more than 4,500 people, Oneida Nation Enterprises' portfolio of hospitality, gaming and recreational properties include Turning Stone Resort Casino; YBR Casino & Sports Book; Point Place Casino; The Lake House at Sylvan Beach; The Cove at Sylvan Beach, opening Summer 2022; Maple Leaf Markets; SāvOn Convenience stores; an RV Park; two marinas; a hunting preserve; and Salmon Acres, a fly- fishing destination on the renowned Salmon River. Within these properties, Oneida Nation Enterprises features five award-winning hotels, nearly 30 signature restaurants and dining venues, two spas, five golf courses, Las Vegas-style casino gaming, The Lounge with Caesars Sports, a state-of-the-art sports betting lounge, two concert venues and several nightlife venues.
