MIAMISBURG, Ohio, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ONEIL & Associates (ONEIL), an employee-owned company that develops technical publications, training and related materials, today announced Kelly Metcalf as the company's new director of sales.
In this role, Metcalf will oversee all sales functions company-wide. He will work to strengthen and coach the ONEIL sales team while placing a focus on scalability and providing consultative selling to prospects and customers.
"We're making it a habit to reward employee-owners who display impeccable work ethic, loyalty and trust – and Kelly has demonstrated all of those qualities during his time at ONEIL," said Hernan Olivas, president and chief executive officer of ONEIL. "As ONEIL continues to grow, our organization will benefit from Kelly's passionate leadership, and I am confident in his ability to create forward momentum, deliver tangible results and rally employee-owners to support our customers."
Since joining ONEIL 13 years ago, Metcalf has held positions of increasing responsibility, including technical writer, project manager, business unit manager and business development rep. He has a proven track record of steady sales growth, always puts the customer first and has established successful employee management practices, making him the ideal candidate to lead ONEIL business development and sales initiatives. Metcalf moves into the sales director position from a commercial business development role, which he will continue to support until a replacement is hired.
"It's no secret that the ONEIL team and solutions are best-in-class," said Metcalf. "I care deeply about this company, and I am humbled by the opportunity to help shape it."
Metcalf earned his certification in project management from Edison State Community College and completed prospect training at Sandler Training. He officially began as sales director March 28 and will work through a 180-day plan to continue driving revenue for the company.
About ONEIL
For 75 years, ONEIL has been the most trusted resource for product support solutions to valuable equipment manufacturers. Our mission is to make equipment safer to use, faster to repair and easier to maintain. We make complex information easier to understand and apply to create a better user experience and improve business advantage for the Department of Defense, aerospace and commercial industries. Our essential work extends the life of valuable, mission-critical equipment and improves the human experience.
For more information about ONEIL solutions, visit http://www.oneil.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.
