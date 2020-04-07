TULSA, Okla., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Power, Utilities and Midstream Summit virtual conference on April 7, 2020.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

Analyst Contact:

Megan Patterson


918-561-5325

Media Contact:

Brad Borror


918-588-7582

 

