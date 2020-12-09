SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustArc, the leader in data privacy management and automation, has been selected by OnePIN for GDPR Validation. OnePIN is the world's leading provider of User Engagement services for Mobile Network Operators. The validation provides an independent way to demonstrate GDPR compliance to OnePIN's customers and partners and solidifies its standing as a privacy-forward organization.
OnePIN operates in more than 20 countries, where it serves mobile operators and more than 500 million mobile subscribers. The company was one of the first to receive a TRUSTe certification and has taken a privacy-forward approach since its inception during its longstanding relationship with TrustArc. With the TrustArc GDPR Validation, OnePIN publicly demonstrates its GDPR compliance efforts and status. The validation signifies that the organization has performed intelligent technology-powered assessments, leveraged TrustArc managed services and undergone an independent GDPR compliance validation.
"Organizations of all sizes must become privacy-forward to earn the trust of their customers," said Chris Babel, CEO, TrustArc. "OnePIN understands that building trust requires an ongoing, scalable approach to data privacy. The organization has consistently prioritized privacy as the enabler of a better experience for its customers and their subscribers, and the TrustArc GDPR Validation reinforces that standing."
"OnePIN has long taken many different measures to ensure the protection and privacy of our customer data," said Feyzi Celik, CEO, OnePIN. "These efforts include developing a privacy program that allows us to comply with regulations, including GDPR, which has become the gold standard in Europe. The GDPR Validation shows that our privacy program has been reviewed and validated by a leading authority on data privacy so our customers can rest easy knowing their information is safe."
The TrustArc GDPR Validation is powered by the TrustArc Platform, with intelligent, specialized workflows and reporting to streamline the end-to-end assessment and validation process. The Validation also:
- Maps to each applicable Article of the GDPR, ISO 27001 and other applicable standards and GDPR best practices;
- Is managed by a TrustArc Global Privacy Solutions team – a group of privacy specialists that have completed APEC CBPR Certifications, and TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certifications for over thousands of companies worldwide;
- Delivers a GDPR validation report and findings letter. The letter can be shared with internal stakeholders along with clients, partners and other third parties to demonstrate the company's GDPR compliance efforts and status.
About TrustArc
As the leader in data privacy, TrustArc automates and simplifies the creation of end-to-end privacy management programs for global organizations. TrustArc is the only company to deliver the depth of privacy intelligence, coupled with the complete platform automation, that is essential for the growing number of privacy regulations in an ever-changing digital world. Headquartered in San Francisco, and backed by a global team across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, TrustArc helps customers worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk, and build trust. For additional information visit www.trustarc.com.
About OnePIN, Inc.
OnePIN, Inc., the world's leading provider of User Engagement services for Mobile Network Operators. OnePIN creates universal, interactive user engagement channels for mobile operators that drive revenue, core service retention, and advertising opportunities from user behaviors and network events. OnePIN's Cloud is an intelligent user engagement platform that uses machine learning and data integration into the Mobile Operator's Customer Value Management and Customer Relationship Management systems to offer a universal user experience tailored to the mobile subscriber's context. The intelligence of the service platform ensures that the appropriate services can be offered at the right time and place, specific to each individual mobile customer, and agnostic of the handset or if a smartphone application is installed. The Company's services are currently deployed to over 500 million mobile subscribers, across 20 countries spanning seven of the world's largest mobile operator groups. OnePIN is headquartered in Boston with offices around the globe. Find out more about OnePIN's Digital Assistant services here: www.onepin.com.