IRVING, Texas, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nancy G. Atkins joins the band of distinguished professionals that OneShare Health — an ACA-exempt, nonprofit Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM) — has recently added to its organization. Having served as Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Insurance for almost three years, Atkins oversaw the State's insurance market. She also brings with her a wealth of leadership experience in sales, marketing, and product development.
Possessing more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, Atkins said educating consumers and ensuring their equitable treatment in the marketplace is a prime concern. "As Executive Vice President of Government Relations," said Atkins, "it is my role to oversee our relationships with the legislative and regulatory bodies across all states, whether we are active in those states or not, representing OneShare Health. I will be looking out for our best interest as well as informing and educating those government leaders with regards to HCSMs."
Previously an active member of the Central Kentucky Association of Health Underwriters, including being a past president and serving on the board, Atkins was also a member of the National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR) Board of Directors, as well as of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The former licensed nurse and hospital administration professional said she was most "inspired" by OneShare Health's "core Christian values and service to individuals." She stated the importance of upholding business ethics in the healthcare industry and said OneShare Health's commitment to doing so is another promising feature of the company.
Speaking to OneShare Health CEO Alexander Cardona's "concern for the best interest of others," Atkins said Cardona's aptitude for "serving the needs of others" is refreshing, and she most looks forward to bringing her background and skills to the company as well as cultivating amicable and productive governmental relations.
About OneShare Health: OneShare Health is an ACA-exempt, non-profit, Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM) based in Irving, Texas, that facilitates the sharing of medical expenses among individuals and families who are united by a set of shared religious beliefs. Healthcare sharing ministries are not traditional health insurance and do not accept risk or make guarantees regarding payment of bills submitted by members.
