SAN MATEO, Calif., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSignal, the market leader in customer engagement messaging, announced today that it has exceeded 1 million developers on the platform, adding 150,000 accounts in the first half of the year and now surpassing 7 billion daily messages. In addition, OneSignal proudly announces they have added a real-time infrastructure engineering leader, Matt Pillar, as Vice President of Engineering.
Developers continue to adopt OneSignal at a remarkable pace, adding 150,000 new accounts in the 1st half of 2020, now 73% of the world's websites that use web push use OneSignal. The daily message volume hit new heights in Q2 as well, as the company exceeded 7 billion messages delivered in a day several times this quarter.
OneSignal welcomed Matt Pillar this past quarter to the team. Matt joins from Facebook, where he managed teams developing Facebook's real-time products including News Feed and Notifications. Matt also served as the CTO of Redbooth and the VP of Engineering at AeroFS (Y Combinator Summer 2010) where he was responsible for developing messaging products. Matt will work side by side with OneSignal's CTO Joe Wilm in shaping the future direction of OneSignal's product offerings. Matt will lead OneSignal's engineering team in building the next generation of OneSignal's platform.
"Matt comes to OneSignal with rich experience in launching successful new products and systems in leading technology companies including Facebook and in the startup world," said Deglin. "His work at Facebook on Real-Time Infrastructure will position him to provide immediate strategic guidance to our development efforts."
About OneSignal.
OneSignal is the world's most popular customer engagement messaging solution, enabling 1,000,000+ developers, 500,000+ apps, and websites to intelligently segment & deliver 7 billion daily messages. OneSignal aims to be the intelligent communication layer that enables businesses to reach their core objectives. Powered by superior architecture, the OneSignal platform delivers messages faster, more efficiently, and at a greater scale than any other solution in the world.
Founded in 2012 as a mobile app development company, OneSignal aims to empower effective communication to help great ideas scale. OneSignal provides companies of all sizes with enterprise-grade tools to grow and retain their digital audiences. Based in San Mateo, California, the company was founded by YCombinator alums George Deglin and Long Vo. OneSignal is venture-backed by SignalFire, Rakuten Ventures & YCombinator. For more information visit https://onesignal.com.
Media Contact
Lisa Cravens
pr@onesignal.com
408-680-0563