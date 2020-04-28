SHANGHAI, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) ("OneSmart" or the "Company"), a leading premium online education platform in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended February 29, 2020 before U.S. markets open on May 19, 2020.

OneSmart's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on May 19, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International

1-412-902-4272

Mainland China 

4001-201-203

US

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong

800-905-945

Passcode  

OneSmart

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through May 26, 2020.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in

1-412-317-0088

U.S. Toll Free

1-877-344-7529

Passcode:

10143553

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com/.

About OneSmart

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, OneSmart International Education Group Limited is a leading premium online education platform in China. Our vision is to be the most trusted and heartful high-tech education company and our mission is POWER LEARNING changes the future with technology advancement. Our company culture is centered on the core values of customer focus, excellence, integrity, and technology and innovation.

The Company has built a comprehensive premium K-12 education platform that encompasses OneSmart VIP business (Premium K-12 1-on-1 training services), HappyMath (Premium math education programs), and FasTrack English (Premium English education programs). We also offer our comprehensive online classes through OneSmart Online, our premium online education services platform. As of November 30, 2019, OneSmart operates a nationwide network of 430 learning centers across 35 cities in China.

For more information on OneSmart, please visit http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com .

For more information, please contact:

OneSmart
Ms. Rebecca Shen
Phone: +86-21-2250-5826
ir@onesmart.org

Christensen

In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5826-4939
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In the US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

