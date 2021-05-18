CHARLESTOWN, Mass., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnForm, Inc. today announced the acquisition of the Technique video analysis app and user base from Hudl. OnForm is offering a seamless migration tool for existing Hudl Technique users to migrate their content to the OnForm app.
Hudl, a pioneer in game and match analysis tools, will continue to accelerate their investment into products that enable organizations and teams to improve their game, but will partner with OnForm to transition Technique users across platforms.
"Our first priority is the success of our customers," said Greg Nelson, Hudl's Vice President and General Manager. "We're impressed by the individual development tools the OnForm team has built and believe Hudl Technique users looking to improve mechanics and movement will be better served on their platform."
This acquisition returns the Hudl Technique app to its original founder, and now co-founder of OnForm, Krishna Ramachandran. As co-founder of Ubersense, Inc. which was acquired by Hudl and rebranded to Hudl Technique in 2014, he's been pioneering video analysis and coach feedback tools for over a decade. "OnForm's technology platform, powered by AI, cutting-edge video processing and cloud-native storage and communication, enables coaches to more easily provide objective feedback and skill instruction to their athletes. We are excited to offer these innovations to existing Hudl Technique users and help them realize their goals," said Krishna Ramachandran, co-founder of OnForm.
"OnForm's mission is to help coaches and athletes realize their true potential. Although we are a new company and a new app, our team has decades of experience working with coaches and enabling them to coach smarter, be more efficient and grow their businesses. We look forward to welcoming existing Hudl Technique customers and bringing new innovations to life in the years to come," said Gear Fisher, co-founder of OnForm.
All Hudl Technique users will immediately have access to a migration tool which will transfer their videos to OnForm. The Technique app will be discontinued later this Summer. All paid Technique customers will enjoy 2 free months of unlimited OnForm usage.
About OnForm, Inc.
OnForm is an all-in-one video analysis and coaching platform dedicated to helping athletes and coaches achieve their true potential. Our people first design, integrated messaging system and cloud native architecture give coaches expanded capabilities for providing quick and seamless video feedback to their athletes. http://www.getonform.com
About Hudl
Hudl is a leading performance analysis company revolutionizing the way coaches and athletes prepare for and stay ahead of the competition. Founded in 2006, Hudl offers a complete suite of products that empower more than 180,000 global sports teams at every level—from grassroots to professional organizations—to gather insights with video and data. Hudl's products and services include online tools, mobile and desktop apps, smart cameras, analytics, professional consultation and more.
More information - http://www.getonform.com
Contact us: Gear Fisher - gear @ getonform . com
Media Contact
Gear Fisher, OnForm, Inc., +1 9709882160, gear@getonform.com
SOURCE OnForm, Inc.