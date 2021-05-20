BEDFORD, Texas, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ONIT Home is continuing its monthly community outreach campaign by teaming up with Carry The Load and the Dallas Warriors in observance of Memorial Day. To support Carry The Load, ONIT will join the organization's National Relay at 11 a.m. on May 29 in Fort Worth, Texas. Carry The Load is a nonprofit providing ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military.
"Remembering and memorializing the fallen heroes that made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we live today is the least we can do as Americans," Curtis Kindred, ONIT Home's CEO, said. "Supporting the organizations that strive selflessly to help provide our veterans a life with meaning, purpose, security, and fulfillment should be in the mind of every participant of our free society."
ONIT Home is raising donations for the Dallas Warriors through comments and shares on posts within their social media channels: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Since starting this campaign, ONIT has seen a 611% increase in monthly donations for their $12,000 yearly goal. ONIT Home is halfway to their monthly donation goal for the Dallas Warriors. The Dallas Warriors is a nonprofit organization offering U.S. military veterans rehabilitation through hockey. Join the movement by learning more about these organizations on the company's blog or by sharing ONIT Home's social media posts.
Each month, ONIT will feature different small businesses and will donate to an organization.
- In February, the campaign celebrated Black History Month by spotlighting small, Black-owned businesses such as Brunchaholics and Cookie Society. ONIT donated proceeds to the Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation, accumulating over $42 in donations.
- For March, in observance of Women's History Month and International Women's Day, the community mission was focused on women-owned businesses. ONIT made donations to Attitudes and Attire and donated $294 for this nonprofit. Some of the highlighted local woman-owned businesses and organizations include The Aussie Grind and Boss Women Media.
- To commemorate National Volunteer Month in April, ONIT raised $306 for Rebuilding Together North Texas. ONIT volunteered at the North Texas Food Bank and the campaign featured organizations such as Dallas Pets Alive and In-Sync Exotics.
If you are interested in joining ONIT Home's donation campaign, visit their social media or blog for more information.
Since 2010, ONIT Home has been helping families and businesses create a space they can enjoy. Started by Curtis Kindred and based out of Texas, ONIT installs security systems, water filtration systems, and solar panels for home. Other areas of focus include home and auto insurance, roofing services, and concierge for TV, internet, and utilities. Our certified technicians install our products nationwide. Whatever you need, we're ONIT!
