RENO, Nev., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Tech Stores (OTS), a leading distributor of aftermarket imaging supplies based in Reno, Nevada, today announced the appointment of Dave Mathews as Chief Executive Officer. Mathews will oversee all aspects of OTS's two business units, SuppliesOutlet.com and SuppliesWholesalers.com. Additionally, as the company works to integrate its recent add-ons, he will assume responsibility for International Toner Corporation and Cartridge World.
Founded in 2009 and representing over 100 years of combined management industry experience, OTS is the largest importer of toner products in the United States. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of over 3,000 products—including laser printer toner cartridges, ink cartridges, toner, copier toner, ribbon and thermal fax consumables—and provides industry-leading fulfillment times through distribution centers strategically located across the country. OTS is a portfolio company of Blackford Capital, a national private equity firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
"We are thrilled to appoint such a seasoned executive to lead OTS," said Martin Stein, board chairman of OTS and managing director at Blackford Capital. "Dave's experience in the technology industry is incredible, and his background is relevant for digital commerce, mergers and acquisitions, international sourcing, managed print services and hypergrowth. He brings a nice blend of strategic thinking and operating skills to OTS and is a highly collaborative leader who leverages talented teams to drive execution. We fully intend for Dave to lead our effort to consolidate the industry, and we expect that he will create the same value that he has in his past track record."
Mathews has more than 30 years of C-suite experience building high-growth direct marketing organizations. He has served in leadership roles in public, family and private equity-owned businesses in the U.S., Asia and Europe and has helped grow and build billion-dollar direct channel and ecommerce businesses at L.L. Bean, Dell and Circuit City. In his new role, Mathews adds areas of expertise in customer pipeline expansion and demand generation, leveraging ecommerce, digital and call center channels.
"I am excited to take the reins at OTS and look forward to working with the newly created and capable leadership team as well as an impressive Board of Directors with extensive imaging experience to drive organic and acquisition-fueled growth," said Mathews. "We are already one of the biggest importers of toner and inkjet cartridges in North America, and our goal is to become the largest in the world. Additionally, two key focuses for our success going forward will be implementing best practices and competencies to build a customer-centric culture and bolster world-class digital capabilities."
