PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Onna, the world's first Knowledge Integration Platform on a mission to make enterprise information accessible, useful and private, has collaborated with Zapproved to build a direct integration between its ZDiscovery platform and Onna's Knowledge Integration Platform. This announcement marks a significant milestone in Onna's collaboration with leading legal technology companies to drive a better experience for customers.
With the exponential growth in the adoption of cloud tools and increased fragmentation of data, this new integration will allow corporate legal teams to more effectively preserve, collect, process and review all the relevant data in their organization directly from ZDiscovery for sources like Slack, Zoom and Microsoft Teams. By connecting seamlessly to Onna's API, Zapproved users are able to select which source to create a hold on and which users the hold applies to along with an optional date range.
Onna's Knowledge Integration Platform is a leading ediscovery solution that is making information across numerous apps less fragmented and more discoverable for legal teams across the globe. Combining the power of both the Onna and Zapproved platforms, allows users to:
- Conduct real-time ediscovery collections across all unstructured data sources
- Maintain an audit log of all ediscovery collections
- Enable users to run advanced searches across all data sources including specific channels and users
- Export data in multiple formats to upload to document review platforms
- Set up smart alerts to notify organizations any time there is sensitive or important information being transmitted
- Create groups within Onna with service providers and outside counsel to collaborate on matters and ediscovery requests
- Preserve and archive communications in their native, unaltered format, either wholly or in a granular fashion
- Initiate legal holds across specific data sources, users and/or channels
"Our collaboration with Zapproved is an important milestone in providing further value to our customers across the full breadth of ediscovery. Allowing them to search both structured and unstructured data and making it more discoverable will be a key factor in legal teams being able to conduct real-time collections." said Kelly Griswold, COO, Onna.
Rekha Shenoy, CPO, Zapproved commented, "In the past 12 months, we started to notice a trend in the market with customers moving away from managing all their retention policies, preservations and information governance in each individual application they managed. Instead they were moving towards bundling all their data into a single location. We identified Onna to be at the forefront of that movement." Rekha continues, "Empowering users to be able to preserve and collect data wherever it lives, was a key factor in our collaboration with Onna. Providing our customers with a best-in-class collaboration solution, with tight integration, allows both Zapproved and Onna to play to their strengths."
About Onna
Onna integrates knowledge from all workplace applications, allowing anyone to unify, protect, search, automate, and build on top of their organization's proprietary knowledge. With the rise of cloud-based and hosted workplace apps, knowledge is extremely fragmented and difficult to access in most organizations, costing businesses huge amounts of time and money in searching for their own information. Onna's Machine Learning-based Knowledge Integration Platform can be connected to any cloud or on-premise application, including GSuite, Office 365, Slack, Dropbox, Salesforce, and many more. It supports eDiscovery, information governance, knowledge management, archiving, monitoring for private and sensitive data sharing, and building bespoke internal workflow apps using proprietary information.
With headquarters in New York City and Barcelona and teams in Raleigh, San Francisco, Toulouse, and London, Onna supports some of the world's leading companies, including Dropbox, Electronic Arts, Facebook, Fitbit, Lyft, NewsCorp, and Slack. Onna has raised $43M from investors, including Atomico, Dawn Capital, Dropbox, and Slack Fund. To learn more, visit http://www.onna.com.
About Zapproved
Zapproved's ZDiscovery platform is designed specifically for corporate legal teams. With this platform, you can take control of ediscovery from the moment litigation is anticipated until the matter is resolved. Our powerful yet intuitive system equips teams to reduce reliance on outside providers, dramatically lower costs, and build a better process. Backed by ironclad security and unrivaled customer support, our enterprise-class software is trusted by more corporate legal teams than any other. To learn more, visit http://www.zapproved.com.
Media Contact
Melissa Tatham, Zapproved, +1 971-254-2054, melissa.tatham@zapproved.com
SOURCE Zapproved