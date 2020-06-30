PORTLAND, Ore., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Tualatin Valley businesses reopen and the community adapts to the challenges in our current health and financial environment, OnPoint Community Credit Union announced today it will open its first branch in Sherwood on Monday, July 13, 2020. OnPoint's new Sherwood Branch, located at 16798 SW Edy Road., Suite 118, is its fourth branch in Washington County and 36th overall.
"OnPoint works every day to support the financial well-being of local families, businesses and the overall economy," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "Sherwood businesses and residents have been hit hard by the ripple effect of COVID-19, and we are ready to support our new neighbors, nonprofits and business partners as we all move forward."
OnPoint's Sherwood Branch will offer the community a robust suite of financial services, including membership enrollment, consumer and commercial lending, mortgages, financial planning, ATM, a coin machine and notarization. The branch will be led by Branch Manager Josh Peterson, who has been with OnPoint for eight years and Assistant Branch Manager and Sherwood resident Marina Mijares, who has been with OnPoint nearly 10 years.
"We are thrilled to open OnPoint's newest branch in the thriving Sherwood community," said Branch Manager Josh Peterson. "Our experienced team brings with it an extraordinary combination of knowledge and banking expertise to serve the gateway to Oregon's wine country. We look forward to providing a quality banking experience for both consumers and businesses while developing lasting relationships in the community for years to come."
In addition to adding eight jobs to the Sherwood economy, OnPoint's new branch will support the financial health of the community through customized financial education and advice. OnPoint also invests in the communities it serves by forging deep relationships to understand and address their most urgent needs. In 2019 alone, OnPoint donated $1,052,836 to nonprofits in Oregon and Southwest Washington and allocated 12,080 paid volunteer hours to its employees.
With growing families making up almost 80 percent of Sherwood households, OnPoint will donate $2,500 to In Kind Boxes. In Kind Boxes is run by four Sherwood mothers who are dedicated to ensuring every new mom and baby receive the same high standard of care by donating high-quality personal care and essential items to families in need. Click here to learn more about In Kind Boxes.
"In Kind Boxes is grateful to OnPoint Community Credit Union for the support of the Sherwood community," said President, Maria Berglund. "Because of its generous donation, we will be able to purchase enough supplies to donate 45 gift boxes to families in need. Every dollar that is donated to In Kind Boxes, or made from sales, goes directly back to furthering our mission to provide every mother and child with the same standard of care. We are so thankful to local businesses like OnPoint who are dedicated to giving back to the community."
ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION
Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 400,000 members and with assets of $7.2 billion. OnPoint membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at http://www.onpointcu.com or 800-527-3932.