OnScreen and SMLA announce partnership to ready America’s Veterans for the Digital Economy

PALM HARBOR, Fla., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnScreen and SMLA announce partnership to upskill and ready America's Veterans for the Digital Economy
OnScreen Solutions and St. Michael's Learning Academy today announced a partnership to utilize OnScreen's digital adoption platform with SMLA's SAP education curriculum. The combination will improve training effectiveness and simplify the SAP ERP user experience for active duty soldiers preparing to reintegrate into civilian workforce.
In Partnership with the US Army and SAP's Veterans to Work Program, SMLA runs a rigorous full time 10-week SAP training program offering our military heroes the option to become an SAP certified associate or certified Systems Business Analyst.
Everyone knows that working with a large Enterprise Resource Planning system like SAP can be very intimidating especially to a first time user. This is where OnScreen comes in, a contextual guidance system which will reduce the anxiety for each student and help them achieve self-reliance.
OnScreen does so by offering step by step instructions published to students by the instructors. Unlike other static forms of help, OnScreen is dynamically available within the workflow and directly inside the application. OnScreen recognizes where the user is, what they are doing, and gives them the help they need when they need it.
"One of our biggest goals is to give the veterans not just the skillset but the confidence and tools to succeed in their new career." said Christine Aboud, co-founder and President of SMLA.
Instructors will also greatly benefit by having more time to focus on learning and less time troubleshooting and dealing with system usability issues. Added benefits over paper instructions include analytics to measure engagement and effectiveness of the curriculum exercises.
By Implementing OnScreen and integrating it into the curriculum, teachers will create OnScreen Walkthrough guides and publish them to students. Students will no longer have to sift through paper documents and try to match up information on the SAP screen in front of them. Instead, they will select the exercises and follow OnScreen instructions.
If a mistake is made or someone clicks the wrong thing by accident or loses their way, OnScreen wayfinder technology will act as a guardrail to get them back on track, no further assistance required.
"We are very proud to be part of these incredible men and women's learning journey.. We are honored to be chosen as the platform of choice to improve training effectiveness and simplify the user experience." acclaimed Marc Rouhana, co-founder and CEO of OnScreen.
SMLA and OnScreen plan to expand their new digital curriculum to all locations and eventually into other educational programs including private institutions.
St. Michael Learning Academy, is a Career School and College regulated by the Texas Workforce commission and accredited by Cognia. It is the Educational and Operational arm of the SAP Veteran to Work Program. St. Michael's is also a partner with the U.S. Military. In 2015 St. Michael's Learning Academy and the U.S. Army entered into an MOU to deliver SAP training for the Army's Career Skills Program.
About OnScreen
OnScreen's Digital Adoption Platform allows Enterprise Organizations to give every employee the confidence to complete any task without fear of failure and without being slowed down by complex technology and processes. By empowering any user to become a super user and share knowledge, OnScreen flattens the organization and promotes a collaborative culture. Organizations will increase productivity and become seamlessly adaptable to new processes and technology.
