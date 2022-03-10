NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Onsite Women's Health, a leading national provider of breast health services, announced today that Brian Marger has been named chief executive officer commensurate with a relocation of its headquarters from Westfield, MA to Nashville, TN, and an update of the company's brand.
Onsite Women's Health is an innovator in the delivery of breast health services. Through a collaborative care model, Onsite partners with OB/GYN and primary care practices nationwide to enable healthcare providers to offer comprehensive mammography services incorporating Tomosynthesis or "3D" within their practices. In addition, Onsite offers a tailored risk assessment to develop personalized care plans for women with a family history, lifestyle, and other risk factors including genetics.
Brian Marger joined Onsite Women's Health six months ago as president and has recently been appointed its chief executive officer. Prior to Onsite, Marger spent nearly 19 years with HCA Healthcare and most recently served as chief executive officer of TriStar Summit Medical Center and chief operating officer of TriStar Centennial Medical Center, both located in Nashville, TN. A Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE), Marger is responsible for company vision and strategy, and executing the organization's aggressive growth plans through service expansion and strategic partnerships. Marger is also a graduate of the Nashville Healthcare Council Fellows Class of 2016.
"I am honored to take the helm of this successful and innovative company at this time. Our mission is to empower women to take more control over their health, by providing convenient, personalized, point of care breast health services" said Marger. "We are proud to be a part of Nashville's growing, vibrant healthcare community."
Onsite will move its headquarters location to Nashville during the first quarter of 2022.
About Onsite Women's Health
Onsite Women's Health is the leading provider of convenient breast health services, including 3D Tomosynthesis mammography screening and diagnostic services and screening breast ultrasound powered by an AI-driven strategy. Onsite partnerships support screening compliance by ensuring preventive breast care is convenient, accessible, and personalized to the individual risk profile of each patient. By utilizing advanced risk assessment tools, Onsite creates a personalized breast care plan for each patient applying the latest technology and expert review to each service. Onsite services increase patient satisfaction, improves breast health compliance, and serves as a revenue opportunity for our practice clients. Since its founding in 2008, Onsite has performed 1.5 million scans across 23 states and has achieved a 98% partner retention rate and more than 90% patient screening compliance.
