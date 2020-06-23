London-based Ms. Frank to lead Private Capital and High Conviction Equities teams
TORONTO and LONDON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers'), is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Frank to the position of Senior Managing Director, Equities. Based in the London office, Ms. Frank will take on the role in fall 2020 and will report to Chief Investment Officer Ziad Hindo. As a member of the Investment Executive team, she will lead the Equities department, which delivers growth through private and public equities.
As at December 31, 2019, the Equities team managed $47 billion in net assets, with a portfolio including more than 60 private companies, significant investments in public companies, and relationships with more than 30 private equity funds.
"Equities is an integral part of Ontario Teachers' asset mix, contributing significantly to our ability to deliver on the pension promise to our members. Karen brings to the role significant leadership skills, diverse thinking and in-depth knowledge of global markets that will help us continue to scale our business internationally and build on our track record of success," said Mr. Hindo.
Ms. Frank's career includes more than 25 years of experience in investment banking and private equity. She joins from Barclays PLC, where she was CEO of Barclays Private Bank since 2016, and previously co-Head of the European Sponsors Group. Her experience prior to that includes senior roles at Goldman Sachs including in the company's Principal Investment Area in New York and London and building out its Financial Sponsors business in Europe, and at AEA Investors and Compass Partners International.
Ms. Frank will succeed current head of Equities Jane Rowe, who as previously announced will take on the new role of Vice-Chair, Investments at Ontario Teachers' effective October 1, 2020.
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') is the administrator of Canada's largest single-profession pension plan, with $207.4 billion in net assets (all figures as at December 31, 2019). It holds a diverse global portfolio of assets, approximately 80% of which is managed in-house, and has earned an annual total-fund net return of 9.7% since the plan's founding in 1990. Ontario Teachers' is an independent organization headquartered in Toronto. Its Asia-Pacific region office is located in Hong Kong and its Europe, Middle East & Africa region office is in London. The defined-benefit plan, which is fully funded, invests and administers the pensions of the province of Ontario's 329,000 active and retired teachers. For more information, visit otpp.com and follow us on Twitter @OtppInfo.