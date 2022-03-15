WILTON, Conn., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Onward Search, a leading staffing agency for creative, marketing, technology, and gaming professionals, announced Bryan J. Levine has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Operations. In this role, Levine will be responsible for driving growth, efficiency, and operational excellence across the organization.
Levine has 15+ years of executive leadership experience and a proven track record of outstanding results in the staffing industry. Prior to joining Onward Search, he served as Vice President of Operations for Signature Consultants as they scaled to one of the largest IT staffing companies in the U.S. Previously, he held leadership roles at top ranked divisions of Robert Half and Business Wire.
"Bryan has a history of driving operational excellence in the staffing industry and will be a valuable partner on our senior leadership team," said Eliana Hassen, CEO, Onward Search. "He brings an in-depth knowledge on how to leverage technology to improve operations and increase revenue. His track record of transformation also makes him the perfect leader to help scale our business and position us for our next chapter of rapid growth."
"I'm excited for the opportunity to join an organization that shares my passion for helping top companies and talented candidates grow," exclaimed Levine. "I look forward to developing, leading, and mentoring high-performing teams across the organization."
Onward Search was just named one of the "Top Staffing Companies to Work For in 2022" at the recent World Staffing Awards. CEO, Eliana Hassen, was also named one of the "Top Staffing Leaders to watch in 2022." The company has previously been recognized as a top employer by Forbes, Hearst Media, Comparably, InHerSight, and UpCity.
About Onward Search:
Onward Search is an award-winning recruitment and staffing agency with the mission to connect the nation's top companies with the best creative, marketing, and technology talent in the industry. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in Wilton, CT, and services clients in all 50 states. Onward Search also has a dedicated technology staffing division, Onward Select, and a dedicated staffing division for gaming companies, Onward Play. The company has been recognized as a Best of Staffing winner for service excellence to clients and talent in 2021.
Media Contact
Steve Dobrowski, Onward Search, +1 2032101447, sdobrowski@onwardsearch.com
SOURCE Onward Search