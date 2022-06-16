Onward Search announced Steve Potestio has joined the company as Senior Vice President, West Coast. In this role, Potestio will oversee Onward's sales, delivery, and business operations for a team of thirty-plus staffing specialists.
NORWALK, Conn., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Onward Search, a leading staffing agency for creative, marketing, and technology professionals, announced Steve Potestio has joined the company as Senior Vice President, West Coast. In this role, Potestio will oversee Onward's sales, delivery, and business operations for a team of thirty-plus staffing specialists.
Potestio brings over two decades of industry experience to Onward. Most recently, he co-founded and managed Mathys+Potestio, a privately held digital creative staffing agency, operating in Portland, Austin, Los Angeles, Boise, and San Francisco. He also helped launch 52 Limited, a digital resource company connecting creative and technology talent with leading brands.
In addition to his staffing career, Potestio has worked closely with hundreds of creative agencies on internal talent management issues, growth strategies, and building positive cultures. He has personally helped place thousands into jobs. A veteran of the creative world, Potestio has also worked as a copywriter, graphic designer, project manager, account manager, HR director, and director of operations for Portland's largest digital agency.
"We are firmly committed to building the industry's best executive team," stated Eliana Hassen, CEO of Onward Search. "Steve's knowledge of the creative space and extensive leadership experience are vital to our continued growth and evolution."
"I'm thrilled to be a part of a place that shares my passion for the creative industry," said Potestio. "Onward Search has established itself as a company that truly partners with the brands and talent it serves. I look forward to continuing its legacy of service excellence and helping people find work that fulfills them."
Onward Search was just named one of the "Top Staffing Companies to Work For in 2022" at the recent World Staffing Awards. Onward's CEO, Eliana Hassen, was also named one of the "Top Staffing Leaders to watch in 2022." The company has previously been recognized as a top employer by Forbes, Hearst Media, Comparably, InHerSight, and UpCity.
