SkipHireComparison.co.uk, A Leading Bin Rental WasteTech Marketplace Retains OODIENCE to Explore Acquisition Opportunities

LONDON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 4-year-old skip hire price comparison and booking marketplace SkipHireComparison.co.uk (SHC) that now operates in all 2.6 million UK postal codes in the UK with 370 skip-suppliers continues to grab market share.

The company recently added a sales department for the first time since their launch to supplement their organic search, affiliate and word-of-mouth based growth.

SHC has begun entry into 4 new markets: New Zealand, South Africa, USA and, their newest region, Ireland.

SHC services predominantly residential consumer skip hire bookings and now works with increasingly more construction, land development and government agencies as well.

The award-winning website, founded by code developer Roman Pahulyi and co-founder, SEO industry veteran Marc Ferguson, utilizes custom built tech to automate and supplement much of the steps in selecting and scheduling a skip hire, for both the end-customer and the suppliers.

SkipHireComparison.co.uk has retained specialized M&A firm, OODIENCE, to begin exploring strategic acquisition offers.

About SkipHireComparison.co.uk

WasteTech disruptor with a rapidly growing marketplace for skip hire (bin rental) bookings, reaches millions of consumers across multiple international regions. All based on organic growth without an ad budget, growth team or outside investors.

About OODIENCE

Specialized mergers and acquisitions firm with 100% deal close rate. OODIENCE provides exit advisory and sale representation services to media, publisher, community and marketplace businesses in deal prices ranging from $250,000 - $25,000,000.

