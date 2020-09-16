CPV is one of the leading private electricity generation companies in the United States; the company has initiated and established power plants with a total capacity of about 14,800 MW, of which about 4,850 MW in wind energy OPC is conducting negotiations with the following Israeli institutional and financial partners: Clal, Migdal and Poalim Capital Markets for establishment partnership in this investment of approximately 30% in the acquisition of CPV OPC intends to focus and expand its U.S. power generation operations through the acquisition and expansion of CPV's operations, primarily in the field of 'green electricity'