INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Open LMS, the leading provider of open-source learning systems, today announced the launch of its 2021 Innovation Summit on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The virtual summit is a new, first-of-it-kind worldwide conference that will provide a global perspective on the issues affecting digital learners today and how industry leaders can maximize online learning experiences.
Nearly two years ago, the pandemic made online learning an essential element for most organizations and educational institutions. As a result, eLearning enthusiasts desire more innovative guidance on operating platforms and technologies more productively and efficiently while learning to achieve better results.
The 2021 Innovation Summit provides eLearning professionals, teachers, trainers, LMS administrators, IT professionals, and educational enthusiasts with a 360-degree view of the online learning space. During the event, attendees will learn how to better navigate their LMS platform and create successful online learning structures while exploring the most significant industry trends and predictions for the upcoming year.
"Online learning doesn't need to be hard," said Phill Miller, Managing Director of Open LMS. "At our 2021 Innovation Summit, we'll explore how to use these platforms to their full potential, while discussing the future of online learning as we head into 2022. Whether it's a higher education institution or a company onboarding a new client, it's clear that online learning platforms are here to stay, and we must stand ready to leverage these valuable tools."
The one-day, compact event includes innovative sessions, workshops, and success stories from different organizations, and features a hand-picked speaker lineup, including the industry's top eLearning experts, such as:
- Phill Miller, Open LMS Managing Director
- Ro Fernandez, Nova CEO and Co-Founder
- Daniel Porras, eLearning Media Consultor
- Dr. Melissa Hortman, Medical University of South Carolina, Associate Professor & Director of Instructional Technology
- Hormazd Mistry, ROI Institute India Founder and CEO
- Stephen Ladek, LMSPulse Principal and eLearning advocate
The 2021 Innovation Summit is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2021 and will be streamed globally in English and Spanish from four different regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean, North America, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. Interested participants can register at start.openlms.net/event/innovation-summit.
About Open LMS
Open LMS leverages open-source software to deliver an effective and engaging learning experience. As the largest commercial provider of hosting and support services for the open-source Moodle™ learning platform, we help organizations and institutions deliver great learning experiences without complexities. Previously a Blackboard product, Open LMS was acquired by Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG) in March 2020.
About Learning Technologies Group
Learning Technologies Group is a leader in the high-growth workplace learning and talent industry. The Group offers end-to-end learning and talent management solutions ranging from strategic consultancy, through a range of content and platform solutions to analytical insights that enable corporate and government clients to close the gap between current and future workforce capability.
LTG is listed on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market (LTG.L) and headquartered in London. The Group has offices in Europe, the United States, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
LTG's businesses, including GP Strategies, LEO Learning, Gomo, PRELOADED, Rustici Software, PeopleFluent, Affirmity, Watershed, VectorVMS, Instilled, Open LMS, Bridge and PDT Global, are at the forefront of innovation and best-practice in the learning technology and talent management sectors, and have received numerous awards for their exceptional performance. Our portfolio of brands represents the best of breed and they are acknowledged throughout the industry as market leaders.
For more, visit ltgplc.com.
