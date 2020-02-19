Open Manufacturing Platform expands: Anheuser-Busch InBev, BMW Group, Bosch, Microsoft and ZF team up to accelerate manufacturing innovation at scale

- Anheuser-Busch InBev, BMW Group, Bosch Group, Microsoft, ZF Friedrichshafen AG named OMP steering committee members - OMP was established in 2019 as an independent initiative under the umbrella of the Joint Development Foundation - First working groups created: IoT Connectivity, Semantic Data Model, Industrial IoT Reference Architecture and Core Services for Autonomous Transport Systems