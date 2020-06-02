NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenAP, the advanced advertising company bringing simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television, today announced that AMC Networks and The Weather Channel television network have joined its collection of publishers working together to innovate and bring advanced targeting solutions to TV. AMC Networks and The Weather Channel join Fox, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS and Univision as members whose inventory is available in the OpenAP Market.
The addition of AMC Networks and The Weather Channel follows CBS branded assets joining OpenAP in December 2019, making the OpenAP Market the largest advanced advertising platform in the U.S. where advertisers can activate an audience centrally across premium linear and digital viewing environments. Agencies and brands activating campaigns in the OpenAP Market can easily extend the reach of their campaign across member publishers, unlocking powerful cross-publisher planning, analysis, targeting and reporting features in one consolidated plan.
"Our agency and brand partners continue to advocate for more TV networks to join us in making advertising inventory available in the OpenAP Market, underscoring the importance of scale as we join forces to move the industry toward advanced audiences," said David Levy, CEO of OpenAP. "The diverse portfolios of both AMC Networks and The Weather Channel – who are each investing heavily in sophisticated targeting capabilities – further cements our ability to make it easier for advertisers to buy at scale in an open marketplace. The partnership is a true testament to the power of collaboration."
Earlier this year, AMC Networks unveiled its strategy to increase reach for advertisers and make more data available across all their brands – including BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and WE tv in addition to AMC. Similarly, The Weather Channel enters this upfront market offering premium brand-safe content essential to everyday life, delivering advertisers increased flexibility and extended reach.
Kim Kelleher, President of Commercial Revenue and Partnerships for AMC Networks, said: "We are taking a viewer-first approach to meeting consumers where they are, which for us means creating new partnerships across all corners of the media ecosystem to deliver great viewing experiences. A critical ingredient to our success is helping advertisers increase their reach and allowing them to choose how they want to transact. OpenAP has made great progress delivering on its promise of bringing publishers together and galvanizing advertisers around new buying mechanisms, so it makes perfect sense for AMC Networks to join at this time."
"The trust between The Weather Channel and our audience transfers to our advertisers, and now our partners can align their campaigns with enhanced data and automation," said Barbara Bekkedahl, President of Advertising Sales for The Weather Channel. "We are pleased to join OpenAP and the premium linear networks offered on this platform."
OpenAP was the first company to launch an open marketplace where advertisers can build an audience using first- and third-party data, allocate budgets to each network in one unified plan, and activate their audience segments across all premium member inventory. With its combined member footprint, the OpenAP Market unlocks access to the largest consolidated footprint of premium video advertising inventory, making it easy for advertisers to plan, execute and measure their audience-based campaigns across linear TV and long-form digital video. Buyers receive a consolidated, optimized linear media plan, as well as unified optimized media plans for digital, allowing them to see valuable cross-publisher unique reach forecasts and unified campaign reporting.
About OpenAP
OpenAP is the advanced advertising company bringing simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television. The OpenAP Market is the only platform to deliver cross-publisher, cross-platform campaigns for both linear TV and long-form digital video across the largest collection of premium advertising inventory in the U.S. Launched in October 2019, the marketplace offers advertisers targeting and independent posting for advanced audiences within a premium video storefront, as well as workflow automation for linear and digital order management. Members of OpenAP include FOX, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS and Univision. For more information, visit www.openap.tv and follow @OpenAPTV on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About AMC Networks
Known for its groundbreaking and celebrated original content, AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is the company behind the award-winning brands AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, and IFC Films. Its diverse line-up of popular and critically-acclaimed series and independent films include Killing Eve, Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead, which has been the #1 show on basic cable television for ten consecutive years, as well as Documentary Now!, Brockmire, Love After Lockup, and the films Boyhood, Death of Stalin, and many more. Its original series Mad Men and Breaking Bad are widely recognized as being among the most influential and acclaimed shows in the history of TV. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its production business; AMC Networks International, its international programming business; the subscription streaming services Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now; and UMC (Urban Movie Channel); RLJE Films; and Levity Entertainment Group, the Company's production services and comedy venues business. For more information, visit http://www.amcnetworks.com.
About The Weather Channel
Since its launch over 37 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel television network has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. In 2018, the Ipsos poll ranked The Weather Channel as the most trusted name in news media and in 2019, The Weather Channel won an Emmy for its coverage of its new Immersive Mixed Reality technology. For ten years in a row, Harris Poll has ranked The Weather Channel as the "TV News Brand of the Year."