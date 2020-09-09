BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Openly, the premium homeowners insurance platform, today announced the expansion of its operations team with the addition of seven new team members. As part of its strategic growth plan, Openly expanded its operations team to continue to enhance the customer and independent agent experience.
Openly's organizational philosophy focuses on identifying talent with unique, diverse and transformative perspectives. Openly's expanding operations team strives to change what it means for independent agents and policyholders to have an exceptional experience with their insurance provider.
Among the new additions is Danielle Wyman, VP of Insurance Strategy and Operations, who will report to Chris Bacon, Chief Operating Officer. Her newly formed team will develop and execute analytics, forecasting, prioritization and initiative implementation. Wyman's team will also focus on Openly's post policy issuance fulfillment and policyholder service. Wyman joins from Liberty Mutual Insurance where she was most recently Senior Director of Global Strategy.
Further additions to Openly's operations team include:
- Joanne Han, Agent Experience Team Manager
- Andrew Wisenberg, Agent Relationship Specialist
- Sarah Betts, Agent Relationship Specialist
- Natalie Gibson, Agent Relationship Specialist
- Courtney Kaner, Agent Relationship Specialist
- Stephen Sime, Property Underwriter
"We're excited to welcome our new team members to Openly," said Ty Harris, CEO of Openly. "Openly is in a unique position in the industry to enhance its operational efficiency through the addition of new team members and we couldn't be more confident they will maintain our mission to bring transparency to a traditionally opaque industry."
Openly uses its technology to simplify the homeowners insurance process for independent agents and consumers, enabling them to obtain quotes in under 15 seconds. Openly's product combines cutting edge technology with sophisticated pricing methodology to offer homeowners more comprehensive coverage and protection at a competitive price.
Openly's new team members come from a diverse set of experiences and locations. "Openly designed its operating model to excel in a remote work environment and culture. Given the current world that we live in, Openly can continue to transform the customer and agent experience without sacrificing productivity or collaboration," said Chris Bacon, COO of Openly. "I am excited to lead this talented, diverse group as we transform the homeowners insurance experience."
About Openly
Openly is a Boston-based premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc.