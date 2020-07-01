PORTLAND, Ore., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSesame, the elearning innovator, announced a strategic partnership with TED to premiere TED@Work, a new product suite for workplace learning, and to bring a selection of its content to the OpenSesame catalog. TED@Work aims to transform workplace learning by inspiring new ways of working in business-critical areas at all levels of organizations worldwide.
TED, the nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, challenges conventions, shares solutions, and offers new perspectives in the form of TED Talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. With a signature blend of innovation, insight, and storytelling, TED@Work enhances Learning & Development programs by coupling curated TED Talks with a new, lightweight course experience providing actionable learning steps and additional resources. Learners will reflect on concepts, put ideas into action immediately, and understand new ways of working inspired by the idea. TED@Work also includes new turnkey resources to fuel discussion-based learning using TED Talks. Organizations can leverage the power of the TED brand to spark thoughtful discussions among teams.
OpenSesame and TED will also be offering the TED Masterclass course for the LMS, an 11-lesson public speaking course designed to help learners identify, develop, and share their best ideas, inspired by Head of TED Chris Anderson's best-selling book: The Official TED Guide to Public Speaking. Short and powerful TED-Ed animations curated for business will also be made available through the OpenSesame Plus catalog and TED@Work.
"TED brings together individuals from every discipline and culture seeking a deeper understanding of the world," said Don Spear, CEO at OpenSesame. "We are excited to bring the power of ideas through TED@Work to organizations so they can transform their workforces with unique training only available from TED."
Colin Helms, TED's Head of Media, said: "For years, Learning & Development professionals around the world have reached out to us inquiring how they could leverage the power of TED to enrich their learning programs. After two years of development, we are extremely proud to bring TED@Work to organizations. TED relies on strategic partners to help us expand our footprint, and we are excited to be premiering TED@Work with the elearning experts at OpenSesame."
For more information, visit www.opensesame.com and tedatwork.ted.com.
About OpenSesame
OpenSesame helps develop the world's most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world's top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to increasing utilization and improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you'll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses. To learn more, visit www.opensesame.com.
About TED
TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Along with TED@Work, a program that reimagines TED Talks for workplace learning, TED's other initiatives include: TEDx, which licenses thousands of individuals and groups to host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; The Audacious Project, which surfaces and funds critical ideas that have the potential to impact millions of lives; TED Translate, which crowdsources the subtitling of TED Talks so that big ideas can spread across languages and borders; and the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED also has a growing library of original podcasts, including The TED Interview with Chris Anderson, TED Talks Daily, WorkLife with Adam Grant, Pindrop and TEDxSHORTS.
