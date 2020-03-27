Digital Event to Address How Customers and Partners Across Europe Can Build Resilient Organizations
WATERLOO, Ontario, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) announced details for Enterprise World Europe, which will be held on April 8th as a fully digital, interactive event. The leading European Information Management conference will bring together experts to help companies navigate a business climate defined by disruption and uncertainty.
"Our customers are responding not only to the current COVID-19 pandemic, but also to new macro-trends that continue to change the global business landscape. Leaders need to build resilient organizations that can adapt and respond to massive change," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO and CTO. "Enterprise World will detail insights and OpenText software to meet this challenge - from managing supply chain disruption, to navigating the new normal of remote work, to helping protect companies from unrelenting cybersecurity threats."
Enterprise World Europe Digital will feature opportunities for attendees to gain insight, learn about new technologies, and develop their expertise. These include:
- Keynote presentations from OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea, who will deliver a vision for the resilient organization and how companies can navigate the new normal, and Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub who will outline the most ambitious and comprehensive launch in company history.
- Track keynotes providing technology updates from across OpenText, including Business Networks, Content Services, Cloud, Digital Experience, Cyber Resilience, and Information Advantage. These sessions will focus on emerging industry trends, proven solutions and new innovations to help attendees make their businesses more intelligent, secure and connected.
- Breakout sessions that will dive deep into specific business challenges, providing attendees with actionable insight on supply chain disruption, process automation, cloud content collaboration, productivity, AI and security.
OpenText is committed to making decisions that prioritize the health, safety and well-being of its customers, partners and employees. The global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has focused the world's attention on finding new ways to work, connect and meet. As such, Enterprise World Europe Digital will engage our customers, and provide them the training and information they need – from their home or office. The OpenText team looks forward to welcoming you to this first event in the OpenText Digital Zone.
This is the first in a series of digital events and the OpenText team looks forward to welcoming you to the OpenText Digital Zone.
About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.
