Karen Terrell appointed President of OpenText US Public Sector
WATERLOO, Ontario, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) announced the establishment of a new OpenText US Public Sector group within the organization. This group brings together selling teams across the product portfolio into one operational business unit, which will be led by industry veteran Karen Terrell, who joins OpenText as President of OpenText US Public Sector.
Before joining OpenText, Ms. Terrell served as the President of Adobe Systems Federal, LLC and corporate Vice President of Public Sector Adobe Incorporated, where she was responsible for the Civilian, Defense, National Security and State and Local segments, as well as the professional services portfolio. While at Adobe, she drove double-digit software growth, and was instrumental in making the digital cloud solutions portfolio the fastest growing solution for Public Sector Adobe. She also has a deep understanding of the US public sector and strong operational experience in leading teams and growing revenue.
"Karen Terrell is a world-class leader and the ideal choice to lead OpenText's expanded approach to the US public sector," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO "This new structure and investment will allow us to better support customers across the US public sector in delivering their critical mandates."
As US public sector relationships are centralized into this organization, it will provide deeper support to customers such as US federal agencies, civilian agencies, national labs, state and local governments, higher education, law enforcement agencies and federal contractors.
"OpenText has industry-leading Information Management solutions that are tailored to mission-based organizations," said Ms. Terrell, "There is a huge opportunity to bring these solutions to all levels of the US public sector, helping them to respond to the current moment by increasing digitization, strengthening their ability to work remotely, and providing critical services to citizens."
Ms. Terrell will be responsible for all US federal, state and local business. Based in Virginia, she will report directly to Simon "Ted" Harrison, EVP Worldwide Sales.
About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.
Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn
Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Copyright © 2020 Open Text. All rights reserved. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text or other respective owners.
OTEX-G