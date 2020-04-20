WATERLOO, Ontario, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced the appointment of Lou Blatt as Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Prentiss Donohue as Senior Vice President, Partners & Alliances.
OpenText provides critical infrastructure that has never been more important to our customers and partners, enabling remote work, powering digital supply chains and maintaining cyber resilience. These new appointments will strengthen the Executive Leadership Team to ensure that OpenText continues to deliver on these urgent priorities, while also identifying new market opportunities and providing greater value to our customers and partners.
"I am excited to welcome Lou Blatt to the OpenText executive team as the Chief Marketing Officer. Lou's proven success leading global technology brands will be critical to OpenText's continued growth and market leadership," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText, CEO & CTO. "This new role for Prentiss Donohue also reflects the priority we place on partnerships, which are a critical component of the OpenText business, and where Prentiss' experience will have an immediate impact."
Lou Blatt has more than 30 years of experience with both SMB and Enterprise software companies, including senior marketing and strategy roles at companies such as Genesys, ACI Payments, Pega Systems and CA.
Prentiss Donohue joined OpenText in 2016 from Oracle, bringing more than twenty years of experience in a variety of customer and partner facing executive roles. At OpenText, he most recently served as the Senior Vice President, Portfolio Group.
For full biographical information on Lou Blatt and Prentiss Donohue, as well as the entire OpenText Executive Leadership Team, please visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/executive-leadership-team.
The appointments are effective immediately.
