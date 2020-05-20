NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer"), a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY), today announced the addition of Gary Domoracki as the Boston office Branch Manager and Managing Director of Investments.
Domoracki is a seasoned financial advisor and Branch Manager, bringing more than two decades of experience working with family offices, entrepreneurs, business owners, executives of public companies, divorcees and children of wealthy families who seek independent guidance. He has previously assisted clients in navigating many major market milestones and is an especially reliable and trusted source for guidance through difficult market conditions, like those presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are thrilled to bring aboard someone so ingrained in the Boston wealth management community," said Oppenheimer's Head of the Private Client Division and Executive Vice President Ed Harrington. "Gary's tenure in the industry and client-first approach made him a natural fit to lead the team. Fueled by his passion for investment strategy and inherent leadership skills, we look forward to the opportunities that Gary will pave for Oppenheimer."
Domoracki joins Oppenheimer from Stifel Financial Corp. where he served as a Managing Director and Branch Manager. He began his career in wealth management as a ﬁnancial advisor with Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette, and has since successfully managed branch offices for Credit Suisse, Barclays, and Deutsche Bank. His experience also includes ﬁve years as the CEO of two Boston-based family ofﬁces.
"With a passion for extending financial guidance to families, business owners, and other individuals where and when they need it most, I am eager to lead and grow the team of talented advisors on-hand at the Boston branch to expand the office's reach," said Domoracki.
Domoracki received his bachelor's degree from Middlebury College. He also holds a Juris Doctor degree from Boston University School of Law and a Master of Business Administration from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.
