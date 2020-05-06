NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer"), a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY), today announced the formation of a dedicated insurance team under the Financial Institutions Group of its investment banking business.
Seasoned executives Leslie Fenton and Ritendra Roy – who collectively have over 50 years of mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and capital raising experience for the insurance sector – have joined the Financial Institutions Group as Managing Directors. Ms. Fenton, who is based in Chicago, and Mr. Roy, who is based in New York, will both report to Gilbert Dychiao, Group Head and Managing Director.
The addition of the Insurance team accelerates the growth of the Financial Institutions Group (FIG) of Oppenheimer & Co.'s Investment Bank, where the firm's expertise includes Asset Management & Brokerage, Specialty Finance, Financial Technology, and now, Insurance.
"We are thrilled to welcome Leslie Fenton and Ritendra Roy, whose expertise in insurance sector investment banking will be of exceptional value to our clients," said Dychiao. "Insurance is a critical part of the financial sector, as well as the broader economy, encompassing several specialty niches that emphasize the need for expertise. Public and private capital raising, as well as advisory services, will be more vital than ever for insurance clients. With the build out of our insurance team, we are well-positioned to serve existing and new clients while accelerating the growth of the Financial Institutions Group at Oppenheimer."
In their new roles, Ms. Fenton and Mr. Roy will provide financial advisory and execution guidance on corporate transactions such as surplus note and equity issuances, mergers and acquisitions, as well as restructurings and special situations.
Ms. Fenton and Mr. Roy most recently worked together as Managing Directors on the investment banking team at Alantra. Prior to that, they served as senior leaders in the Corporate Finance division of PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC). Ms. Fenton's past work experience includes serving as a Managing Director at KPMG Corporate Finance and a Partner at Cochran, Caronia & Co. Previously in his career, Mr. Roy was a senior insurance sector professional at AMF and Marsh & McLennan, and an Executive Director with J.P. Morgan's Financial Institutions Group within its investment banking business.
In addition to their significant domestic investment banking experience, Ms. Fenton and Mr. Roy have also worked extensively on international and cross-border transactions for companies based in several countries across Europe and Asia.
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.