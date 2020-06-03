NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced the expansion of its Life Sciences research team with the addition of Frank Brisebois as Managing Director and Senior Analyst. The appointment of Mr. Brisebois to this position, covering Biotechnology and Biopharmaceuticals, reflects Oppenheimer's ongoing commitment to developing best-in-class analysis and research related to the Life Sciences sector.
"These are dynamic times in the Life Sciences sector, with new therapies and technological innovations poised to revolutionize entire business models," said John Parks, Managing Director & Director of Equity Research at Oppenheimer. "The Life Sciences sector has historically been a strong area of focus for Oppenheimer. Frank's experience and insights will reinforce our Life Sciences expertise during a time of significant change, while expanding our research offerings in ways that strengthen and grow our Life Sciences team."
With over a decade of relevant experience, Mr. Brisebois is based in Boston, and is focused on the subsectors of Ophthalmology, Audiology, Pain/CNS, Cannabis Derivatives, and Digital Medicine. Prior to joining Oppenheimer, he was a Senior Research Analyst at Craig-Hallum Capital covering Biotechnology and Biopharmaceuticals. He also previously worked at Laidlaw Capital Markets for five years and started his career at healthcare specialty firm Summer Street Research Partners. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Molecular Biology from Colgate University, and a Master of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Montreal.
Mr. Brisebois said, "I'm excited to join Oppenheimer's Life Sciences research team, which has distinguished itself over the years with its strong insights and analysis about this sector. I look forward to partnering closely with my new colleagues to continue to strengthen the firm's longstanding expertise in Life Sciences."
