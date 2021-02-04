CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OppLoans, a leading financial technology platform that serves middle income, credit challenged consumers, has announced that Joseph Rubin will join the company as head of public affairs and regulatory policy. Rubin brings a wide range of expertise in regulatory policy and government affairs working with financial regulatory agencies, policy makers and business leaders at both federal and state levels.
Rubin is an accomplished attorney, corporate executive, and government affairs expert, who brings more than 25 years in consumer finance and credit access policymaking. In his new role, Rubin will lead policy development and engagement to provide education, clarity, and action specific to expanding consumer credit access.
"As we continue to honor our mission by educating and working with state and federal lawmakers to create more credit access for the millions who are locked out, Joe's strong bipartisan expertise in financial services policy and government affairs will help us expand this important work," said Jared Kaplan, CEO, OppLoans. "As a consumer finance platform focused on the median-income, everyday consumer, we will continue to be that financial champion for consumers — which includes building common ground on public policy and common-sense guardrails directly with policymakers."
Most recently, Rubin served as principal at the Bockorny Group, a bipartisan government affairs firm. He has also served as the first head of the Washington, D.C. office for MasterCard Worldwide, as a senior leader at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and as a senior counsel at a major southeastern law firm. Rubin played a major role in passing consumer financial legislation, including the FACT Act, updating the FCRA, bankruptcy reform, and the CARD Act.
About OppLoans
OppLoans is a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to offer accessible products and a top-rated experience to middle income, everyday Americans. Through our unwavering commitment to customer service, we help consumers who are turned away by traditional providers build a better financial path. The company has facilitated the issuance of more than 1 million loans and has served more than 550,000 customers. OppLoans has been ranked as an Inc. 5000 company for five straight years and named the eighth fastest-growing Chicagoland company by Crain's Chicago Business. The company maintains an A+ rating from the BBB and maintains a 4.9/5 star rating with more than 14,000 online customer reviews, making it one of the top customer-rated financial platforms online. For more information, please visit http://www.OppLoans.com.
Media Contact
Wendy Serafin, OppLoans, 312-212-8029 x684, media@opploans.com
SOURCE OppLoans