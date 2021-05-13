AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpsCompass, a leader in Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) announced today the appointment of Andy Singer as Vice President of Marketing. As OpsCompass continues to build momentum, Singer will be responsible for global marketing operations, strategy, and major product-led growth initiatives.
"Timing is exceptional for Andy to join the OpsCompass executive team," said Manny Quevedo, OpsCompass CEO. "He brings proven B2B SaaS marketing leadership and deep cloud and security operations experience. Expanding our leadership team with experienced executives like Andy, allows us to further accelerate our growth during a period of increased demand. This growth continues to be driven by the need of more organizations to migrate enterprise workloads to the security and cost advantages of the multi-cloud environment."
Andy brings to OpsCompass more than 20 years of experience igniting B2B growth. Most recently, he served as VP of Marketing at the network observability company Kentik. Prior to that, Singer held security marketing leadership roles at EnSilo, Guardicore, Symantec, and Check Point Software Technologies.
"This is an exciting time to join OpsCompass," said Singer. Development, Cloud, and Security operations teams face complex challenges in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Our Cloud Security Posture Management solution provides the visibility and intelligence needed to quickly locate issues and know what to fix, so they can reduce risk and manage costs."
OpsCompass has open positions in engineering, marketing, product management, and customer success.
About OpsCompass
OpsCompass is the cloud security and management company for the multi-cloud world. Our technology, products, and services provide real-time visibility, intelligence, and control so that operations teams proactively know what's in their cloud and what to fix. With OpsCompass, businesses eliminate costly compliance and misconfiguration issues and achieve greater security and performance. Learn more at opscompass.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Media Contact
Jordan Morgan, OpsCompass, 9288461110, press@opscompass.com
SOURCE OpsCompass