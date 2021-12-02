PALO ALTO, Calif. and STUTTGART, Germany, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intland Software, a leading provider of Application Lifecycle Management solutions, has partnered with OpsHub™, the leading provider of Integration and Migration solutions to provide rich integration support for the codebeamer platform.
Enterprises today work with diverse tools in their product delivery ecosystem. Using best-of-breed tools creates information siloes that adversely impact team effectiveness. OpsHub Integration Manager helps improve cross-functional collaboration, traceability, and transparency in the delivery ecosystem by integrating data across disparate tools into a seamless whole. It empowers multifunctional teams to collaborate with full context and enhanced visibility.
"The partnership between Intland Software and OpsHub enables faster and richer collaboration across teams with end-to-end visibility of the toolchain," said Janos Koppany, CEO of Intland Software. "By integrating codebeamer with other tools in the enterprise ecosystem, customers can improve velocity, enhance quality, and reduce waste. The bi-directional synchronization of entities from codebeamer and other tools offers a holistic view of the progress, enhancing transparency and collaboration, leading to accelerated releases and quality products."
Speaking about the partnership, Sandeep Jain, CEO of OpsHub Inc., said, "Our partnership brings the best enterprise-grade integration solution to codebeamer users, enabling them to fully leverage their codebeamer investment. This integrated toolchain enhances efficiency and collaboration between all stakeholders in the organization, leading to better quality products and faster delivery cycles."
About OpsHub
OpsHub™ is the leading provider of Integration and Migration solution s for the ALM and DevOps toolchains. OpsHub's solutions for integration and migration speed up development processes, reduce errors, improve decision -making, and deliver innovative products and services faster, with higher quality at a lower cost.
For more information on OpsHub and OpsHub Integration Manager, visit http://www.opshub.com.
About Intland Software
Intland Software offers industry-leading software tools to simplify complex product and software engineering at scale. Intland's enterprise-grade platforms help accelerate the development of technology products and simplify regulatory compliance.
