NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optima Partners is today delighted to announce that it continues to further its position as a leading global financial regulatory compliance advisory firm with the appointment of senior compliance and regulatory industry professional, Mike Walters, as a Partner in its London office. "His unique and very senior experience on both the buy and sell side makes him a very exciting addition to our global team. Having worked with Mike previously, I know that he will play a significant role as Optima continues to build upon our success and deliver unique value to our clients," said Optima Partners CEO Jonathan Saxton.
Mike Walters commented: "I look forward to this exciting chapter in my career, continuing to deliver quality value-add advisory services to clients and working with a very talented global team." In his new role, Mr. Walters will have key responsibilities in cultivating Optima's client base, delivering advisory content and leveraging his leadership experience across the whole of the firm.
With over 30 years of compliance, risk and regulatory affairs experience, Mr. Walters has a stellar pedigree in navigating complex compliance matters for sophisticated organizations.
Most recently, Mr. Walters was a senior advisor to the Financial Regulation Group at global law firm Linklaters. Before that he was a Partner and Head of Financial Risk Management at KPMG in the UK. Prior to joining KPMG, Mike was the Global Head of Compliance and Regulatory Affairs at Barclays and he was responsible for all conduct and financial crime risks across the group. Prior to Barclays, Mike was a Partner at Deloitte UK.
Mike can be contacted at + 44 20 7073 9280
About Optima Partners
Optima Partners is a leading global regulatory compliance advisory firm providing proactive and in-depth regulatory solutions built to meet a clients' individual needs. Optima Partners' unrivalled expertise in the global regulatory landscape, strong relationships with regulators, and a deep commitment to provide clear and practical advice gives clients the services they need to meet the demands of a complex and dynamic financial regulatory environment. The firm currently advises more than 700 clients across its global offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, London and Hong Kong. For more information on Optima Partners, go to the firm's website at www.optima-partners.com
