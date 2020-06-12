HONG KONG, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optima Partners is delighted to announce that it continues to further its position as a leading global financial regulatory compliance advisory firm with its expansion into Hong Kong. Katrina Banh, the lead Partner in its Hong Kong office stated, "from a compliance perspective, global connectivity and awareness is paramount. Our capabilities and the compliance expertise that we deliver to clients is fully integrated around the world." Jonathan Saxton, Optima's Founder & CEO further states "from our founding we've envisioned servicing our global clients through a uniquely proactive, practical and responsive approach. With a dedicated world-class team in multiple jurisdictions, we continue to accomplish those objectives with our successful Hong Kong expansion."
Optima Partners HK Ltd. is a partner to a wide range of active clients, including hedge funds, private equity funds, long-only asset managers and broker-dealers. Our clients maintain operations in Asia, Europe and the Americas, often requiring assistance with SFC, MAS and other international regulatory support.
The Hong Kong office is led by Katrina Banh, Partner, a qualified lawyer with in-house Chief Compliance Officer experience of more than 12 years of regulatory and advisory experience in Hong Kong. With its early success, Optima has plans to continue adding headcount to its existing team in Hong Kong which consists of ex-regulators, lawyers and previously senior in-house compliance managers.
About Optima Partners
Optima Partners is a leading global regulatory compliance advisory firm providing proactive and in-depth regulatory solutions built to meet a clients' individual needs. Optima Partners' unrivalled expertise in the global regulatory landscape, strong relationships with regulators, and a deep commitment to provide clear and practical advice gives clients the services they need to meet the demands of a complex and dynamic financial regulatory environment. The firm currently advises more than 700 clients across its global offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, London and Hong Kong. For more information on Optima Partners, go to the firm's website at www.optima-partners.com
