LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimum Seismic, Inc., a leading California earthquake retrofit company, will be a major sponsor of the 11th annual Latino Education and Advocacy Days (LEAD) at California State University San Bernardino (CSUSB) March 18 to 28.
The event is one of the largest conferences on Latino education and advocacy in California and nationally.
"California State University San Bernardino (CSUSB) is grateful for the support from Optimum Seismic Chief Operating Officer Ali Sahabi. His generous sponsorship for the 11th annual Leadership Education & Advocacy Days (LEAD) Summit provides an opportunity for students, community members and faculty to advocate for access to education and higher education," said Robert J. Nava, vice president for University Advancement.
"We are fortunate to have Ali Sahabi as a special friend of CSUSB whose long-time personal commitment and support has focused on increasing the number of Mexican American and Latino students who aspire to attend college," adds Nava. "His continued philanthropy in support of the Latino community and other communities of color sets an example of best practice in bringing people together for the common good."
"Optimum Seismic is strongly committed to advancing educational opportunities for students from all backgrounds in many disciplines, and we are very pleased to support the excellent LEAD program at California State University San Bernardino," says Sahabi.
LEAD works to attain educational equity and achievement by encouraging Latino students to attending college and beyond. Positive educational outcomes in college and beyond by Latino students directly impacts the competitive strengths of the nation.
In recent decades, Latinos have emerged as the largest minority in the nation, with majority populations in many states and regions, and in some cases, the majority demographic among school-age children.
To address these critical issues, and to ensure a strong future, the LEAD organization at California State University, San Bernardino houses several national and international projects that provide a means to maximize the promotion, outreach and relations with key audiences.
