LARGO, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Options Medical Weight Loss™ is proud to announce the opening of its newest weight loss clinic, located at 10500 Ulmerton Road, Suite 726, Largo, Florida. The clinic will open on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 8:00 a.m.
The new Largo clinic joins Options Medical Weight Loss clinics located in Tampa and St. Petersburg serving Florida's Central Gulf Coast.
Options Medical Weight Loss is well-known for providing high-quality, individually tailored weight loss solutions that achieve patients' weight goals through personalized clinical experiences that yield improved health outcomes.
"Obesity is a severe health problem for many people in Pinellas County, and is rapidly getting worse. Nearly 63 percent of adults in the county are overweight or clinically obese," explained William Barton, President and cofounder of Options Medical Weight Loss. "Our mission is to stop this epidemic, and we are excited to bring our proven system to Largo where we expect to deliver the same amazing weight loss success as we have for people in many other communities," Barton said.
"For people who are struggling to lose weight it's important that they have different options to help them with their battle," said Barton. "Our one-of-a-kind system delivers customized programs to assist in taking off those stubborn final 10 pounds, or well over a 100 pounds — or anything in between."
The new Options Medical Weight Loss facility in Largo provides a specialized staff of board-certified obesity doctors who design custom-tailored programs for each individual weight loss patient. Using the patient's unique biomarkers and medical history, doctors employ a wide variety of scientifically proven solutions to suit each patient's specific needs and evolve their weight loss program over time.
"Our patients enjoy a highly personalized, caring weight loss experience," Barton said. "Each patient receives weekly one-on-one counseling sessions to keep them on track toward reaching their weight loss goals. Our doctors listen to each individual's personal struggles, provide nurturing counsel and cheer on successes. Every step of the way we lend the caring support that weight loss patients don't find elsewhere," Barton said in explaining how Options Medical Weight Loss focuses care on its patients.
As a leading weight loss clinic, Options Medical Weight Loss combines the benefits of medical prescriptions along with a range of personalized nutrition programs managed by certified professionals. Every aspect of care is customized to each patient's medical history, weight loss goals and any social obstacles they may face.
"The essential components that are so often disjointed in the weight loss industry are the aid of medications and the customization of nutrition programs. We are committed to delivering both with perfection," Barton said.
Options Medical Weight Loss always offers new patients a free in-person consultation to assess their medical history, current nutrition habits and lifestyle, and weight loss goals. To celebrate the grand opening of its Largo clinic, those who sign up for a weight loss program during September will enjoy as much as 35 percent cost savings.
"As a Florida resident with family in the Tampa Bay area, I have always envisioned coming full circle and bringing Options Medical Weight Loss clinics to where I consider home," Barton said. "Along with our clinics in the Midwest and Southwest, our Florida locations in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and now Largo, add to our ongoing national expansion that is bringing us closer to realizing our vision of helping a million people lose weight before 2030."
Options Medical Weight Loss attributes its aggressive growth to its proven success helping people attain better health, mobility and self-confidence through the personalized care of its dedicated weight loss professionals.
About Options Medical Weight Loss
Options Medical Weight Loss™ clinics are premier medical weight loss facilities offering services at six locations in Illinois — Chicago, South Loop, Glenview, Naperville, Orland Park and Park Ridge; two locations in Ohio — Gahanna and Dublin: three locations in Florida — St. Petersburg, Largo and Tampa; and one Arizona location in Chandler/Gilbert. We believe that the true way to reach and maintain weight loss goals is by making real lifestyle changes with nutrition. We also understand that an individual's weight loss journey is not a straight line, which is why we offer FDA-approved appetite suppressants — including phentermine — as well as other prescription medications used for weight loss, weekly one-on-one weight loss counseling, lipotropic fat burning injections, B12 injections, HCG Diet Program injections, Options Diet System™ customized meals and snacks, Options supplements, and more, to help assist patients during their tailored weight loss program. We create diet plans to meet the specific lifestyle, habits, and goals of each individual patient. Those who participate in our weight loss programs find that we truly have "OPTIONS for every BODY™."
