FREMONT, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, the world's leader in 4K UHD projection technology*, and Navitar, a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of high quality projection solutions, partner to offer two lenses, an interchangeable ultra long throw and a fisheye lens for dome projection, compatible with Optoma's ZK1050 and ZK750 4K UHD high lumen ProScene projector models.
Featuring 10,000 and 7,500 lumens of brightness, respectively, and an impressive 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, Optoma's ProScene ZK1050 and ZK750 interchangeable lens projectors feature MultiColor Laser (MCL) technology and HDR10 for wide color gamut support to project incredible detail and color. These high-performance projectors are also equipped with a variety of key installation features, including built-in edge blending and warping, making them ideal for large venues, auditoriums, museums, houses of worship and digital signage.
Navitar has developed replacement lenses that complement Optoma's current line of interchangeable short, standard, and long throw lenses for the ZK750 and ZK1050 projectors. The NuView® 575MCZ087 offers customers an extra-long throw ratio of 9.1 - 16.2:1 with manual zoom and focus - ideal for the house of worship, rental, large auditorium and venues where long throw projection is the only option for challenging installations.
To achieve full 360° projection with the ZK1050 or ZK750, the Navitar HemiStar® HS30 fisheye lens is a single lens solution for dome applications. Laura Nice, Projection Optics Sales Manager with Navitar, adds, "The HS30 offers easy installation and full dome coverage. System integrators, especially those working in the simulation and museum segments, will find this to be a great alternative compared to the more complex combinations of multiple projection and blending technology."
"By partnering with Navitar, Optoma can now offer complete solutions for 4K dome applications and address the needs of challenging installation environments where a long throw lens is the only option," stated Brian Soto, Director of Product Management at Optoma Technology. "Additionally, as a result of testing performed by Navitar's projection experts, we can reassure system integrators, dealers, and consultants looking for a trustworthy partner, that the combination of the ZK750/ZK1050 with the 575MCZ087 or HemiStar HS30, will deliver the perfect image for the target installation."
Pricing:
- The Optoma ZK1050 is available at an estimated street price of $27,999 through Optoma authorized dealers and distributors.
- The Optoma ZK750 is available at an estimated street price of $20,999 through Optoma authorized dealers and distributors.
Navitar lenses can be purchased online at www.navitar.com or by contacting Navitar at 800-828-6778.
For more information on Optoma and its products, please visit www.optoma.com
*Data source: PMA Dec. 2019 ProAV and Retail Projector Tracker, Data source: PMA Q4 2019 Americas PJC Census for the year of 2019.
About Optoma Technology
Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video and audio experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors and Creative Touch interactive flat panel displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, stadiums, houses of worship, retail spaces, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.optomausa.com.
About Navitar
Navitar, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures innovative optical solutions for customers and organizations across the globe. Solutions include complete opto-mechanical and electro-optical assemblies, custom OEM and off-the-shelf imaging and projection lenses, and industrial and microscopy cameras. Navitar components and systems are used in a wide variety of industries including life science, medical, defense and security, industrial, amusement, simulation, entertainment, and projection. Applications include machine vision, electronics, semiconductor process, metrology, UV lithography, non-contact measurement, IR imaging, simulation, planetarium, amusement, laser projection, autonomous vehicles, surveillance, cinematograph, and VR. www.navitar.com.