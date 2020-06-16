- Q4 FY2020 Fusion ERP cloud revenue, up 32% year-over-year (YoY) - Q4 FY2020 Fusion HCM cloud revenue, up 27% YoY - Q4 FY2020 EPS of $0.99 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.20, up 3% YoY and 5% in constant currency - FY2020 EPS of $3.08 and non-GAAP EPS of $3.85, up 9% YoY and 11% in constant currency