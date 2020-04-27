MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" - OTCQX: OCBI), parent of Orange Bank & Trust Co. (the "Bank") and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. (HVIA), today announced net income of $2.4 million, or $0.54 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. This compares with net income of $2.9 million, or $0.65 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $2.2 million, or $0.50 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
"While I am pleased with the Bank's results for the quarter, the economic hardship and concerns our customers and the community are experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown dulls any sense of celebration," said Michael Gilfeather, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In my opinion, the most remarkable thing about the quarter, though strong financially, was the commitment of our team to help clients effectively manage these challenging circumstances.
Our earnings for the first quarter reflected the same momentum with which we ended 2019. Despite increasing loan loss reserves 124%, to $1.2 million, as a precautionary step due to potential impacts of COVID-19, we earned $2.4 million for the quarter, maintained strong capital levels, and ended the quarter with increased liquidity. These results reflect the strength of our balance sheet, diversity of earnings, and resilience of our bankers in serving clients despite the challenges of the health crisis. Had we not taken the prudent step of bolstering reserves, despite solid performance of our loan portfolio to date, we would have reported yet another record earnings quarter.
The performance was even more remarkable given our decision to participate in the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which was established late in the quarter to help small to midsize businesses retain employees during the economic shutdown. The program required us to quickly implement efforts to help small business clients with the loan application process. Though policies, rules and guidance for participation continued to evolve during the process, we were able to approve and fund 270 applications totaling in excess of $40 million, benefiting clients and their employees. We have continued to work with clients who missed the initial round of funding and have a number of applications in queue for the additional contribution approved by Congress.
We are also working with loan customers adversely affected by the shutdown to defer payments of interest and principal for 90 days to reduce the financial pressure created by this unprecedented crisis. Through April 21st, we have 279 requests for payment deferrals on approximately $273 million of loans.
As we work through the presence and impacts of COVID-19, the Bank has continued to adapt and provide services in this fast-changing environment. I am extremely proud of how our staff has responded despite the challenges of social distancing, the state/county lockdown, and telecommuting. I am further reassured by the unity and acts of selflessness we witness in our community every day, and confident we will come through this strengthened by the experience. While we had an exceptional first quarter, it is difficult to know if we will be able to maintain this momentum in the event of a prolonged shutdown. But as an essential business in the communities we serve, we remain open and committed to providing superior service to our clients, safe, flexible work places for our employees, and outstanding results for our shareholders."
Income Statement Summary
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased $1.3 million, or 12.8%, to $11.4 million, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase is primarily due to a $187.5 million, or 18.0%, increase in average interest earning assets. The growth in earning assets more than offset the 13bp decline in average earning rates, which reflect today's historically low interest rate environment. The increase in average interest earning assets was driven primarily by a $155.6 million, or 19.6%, increase in average loans outstanding. Net interest margin of 3.74% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 represents a 21 basis point, or 5.3%, decline versus 3.95% for the same period last year. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 0.63%, compared to 0.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2019, an increase of 14 basis points, or 28.6%. For the Bank and industry as a whole, 2019 was a period of increasing funding costs consistent with higher market interest rates during the year. The rate picture changed dramatically in late March 2020, when the Bank began to reduce its deposit costs, as evidenced by a 7bp decline in cost of funds compared to the prior quarter. Because these rate reductions began late in the quarter, their impacts will manifest themselves more in coming quarters. Cost of funds also benefited from continued strong growth in non-interest bearing demand accounts, with a $79.3 million, or 29.9%, increase to an average of $345.1 million versus March 31, 2019.
The bank's provision for loan losses was $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $535 thousand the prior quarter, and $600 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase was taken in response to uncertainty surrounding loan performance due to the COVID-19 related shutdown of various business sectors. Non-accrual loans, as a percent of total loans, was 0.17% as of March 31, 2020, same as the period ended December 31, 2019, and a 0.05% decrease from the period ended March 31, 2019. See the asset quality section below for additional information.
Non-interest income decreased $15 thousand, to $2.7 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019, and increased $244 thousand versus the three months ended March 31, 2019. The quarter over quarter decline was due primarily to lower investment management income resulting from lower stock values at quarter end. The year-over-year increase includes $137 thousand of realized losses on securities sales during the three months ended March 31, 2019.
Non-interest expense increased $78 thousand, to $9.9 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019, and $672 thousand compared to the quarter ending March 31, 2019. The year-over-year increase was due primarily to a $275 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefits resulting from growth-related staffing.
The Company's effective income tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 20.2%. This compares with 20.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, and 19.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
Balance Sheet Summary
Total assets increased $224 million, or 19.8%, to $1.36 billion at March 31, 2020 from $1.13 billion at March 31, 2019. This was primarily comprised of increases of: $161.2 million in loans, $35.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $22.0 million in investment securities. The year-over-year increase in cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to increases in deposits, while the increase in loans was the result of $252.0 million of new loan originations and $33.4 million in purchases, partially offset by $124.4 million of net amortization and repayments on our existing portfolio. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, new loan originations totaled $55.2 million, draws on credit lines totaled $11.9 million and loan purchases were $21.2 million, partially offset by net amortization and loan repayments of $40.5 million.
Total liabilities increased $208.6 million, to $1.2 billion, at March 31, 2020 from $1.0 billion at March 31, 2019. This was due to a $215.2 million, or 21.6%, increase in total deposits partially offset by a $10 million reduction in FHLB advances.
The quarter saw continuation of deposit growth from non-interest-bearing commercial demand deposits ("DDA") and NOW accounts. Growth in these deposits was $70.4 million, or 25.0%, for the one year period consistent with the Bank's strategy to grow value added business deposits with the support of advanced cash management services. Commercial deposits were 49.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2020, compared to 46.8% at March 31, 2019. This increase reflects strong response to our company-wide focus on business relationships. Total DDA and NOW balances were 46.6% of total deposits at March 31, 2020.
Total shareholders' equity increased $15.2 million, or 13.7%, to $126.3 million at March 31, 2020, from $111.1 million at March 31, 2019. This increase was due to a $7.7 million increase in retained earnings and a $7.4 million improvement in the market value of securities available for sale.
At March 31, 2020, the Company's book value per common share and tangible book value per common share were $28.13 and $26.45, respectively, compared to $24.75 and $23.00, respectively, at March 31, 2019. This represents increases of 13.6% and 15.0%, respectively. At March 31, 2020, the Bank exceeded the "well capitalized" thresholds under applicable regulatory guidelines.
Asset Quality Summary
Non-performing loans increased to $1.59 million, or 0.17%, of total loans as of March 31, 2020, from $1.55 million, or 0.17%, of total loans as of December 31, 2019. Non-performing loans decreased $82 thousand, from $1.67 million or 0.22% of total loans as of March 31, 2019.
Loans classified as substandard or doubtful increased $504 thousand, or 3.6%, to $14.5 million at March 31, 2020 from $14.0 million at December 31, 2019, and decreased $351 thousand, or 2.4%, from $14.9 million at March 31, 2019. Watch rated loans decreased $1.1 million, or 9.8%, to $10.1 million at March 31, 2020 from $11.2 million at December 31, 2019. Delinquencies (inclusive of loans on non-accrual) increased to $13.4 million, or 1.42%, of total loans at March 31, 2020, from $8.2 million, or 0.92%, of total loans at December 31, 2019, and increased $9.8 million from $3.6 million, or 0.47%, of total loans at March 31, 2019. The increase in delinquencies for the most recent quarter, relative to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was concentrated in accounts 30-59 days past due, reflecting a small number of lending relationships brought current subsequent to quarter end through scheduled payments (totaling $5.6 million) or approved short-term deferments of principal and interest payments (totaling $1.3 million). The Bank is working proactively with customers to manage COVID-19 related forbearance requests, where necessary, with a view toward mitigating increases to reported near-term delinquencies through these efforts.
In response to the observed and anticipated economic impact of COVID-19, management has identified several asset categories and industry classifications deemed to be higher risk, and initiated active steps with customers to evaluate cash flows and, if necessary, provide payment relief from debt service obligations. This relief has been structured as 90-day deferments of principal and interest and effected broadly across the portfolio based on our analysis and direct feedback from customers. The composition of the Bank's loan portfolio spans commercial real estate loans ("CRE"), commercial and industrial loans ("C&I"), and consumer loans. Concentrations across asset classes and industries with associated deferments processed and in process through April 21, 2020 are as follows:
Summary of Loan Portfolio Segments at 3/31/20 and Deferments to Date
(dollars in thousands)
Deferments as of April 21, 2020
Industry Classification
March 31, 2020
% of Total
Loans
Outstanding
Balance
Loan Count
Deferred %
Real Estate and Rental Leasing
$ 466,048
49.6%
$ 179,440
123
38.5%
Healthcare and Social Assistance
108,650
11.6%
34,928
55
32.1%
Management of Companies/Enterprise
53,553
5.7%
27,102
14
50.6%
Construction
44,126
4.7%
-
-
0.0%
Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services
25,408
2.7%
1,812
5
7.1%
Manufacturing
23,778
2.5%
4,007
11
16.9%
Wholesale and Retail Trade
34,306
3.6%
2,561
16
7.5%
Finance and Insurance
16,180
1.7%
1,931
4
11.9%
Administrative and Waste Management
15,615
1.7%
1,885
5
12.1%
Lodging and Food Services
11,619
1.2%
2,590
8
22.3%
Transportation and Warehousing
8,081
0.9%
1,309
3
16.2%
Art, Entertainment, and Recreation
7,152
0.8%
54
1
0.8%
Other Services
125,590
13.4%
15,840
34
12.6%
TOTAL
$ 940,106
100.0%
$ 273,459
279
29.1%
Deferments as of April 21, 2020
Loan Portfolio Category
March 31, 2020
% of Total
Loans
Outstanding
Balance
Loan Count
Deferred %
CRE:
Multifamily
$ 141,695
15.1%
$ 53,352
27
37.7%
Non-owner occupied
228,809
24.3%
109,100
48
47.7%
Owner occupied
138,700
14.8%
48,224
53
34.8%
Construction, development, land
58,550
6.2%
-
-
0.0%
C&I
237,440
25.3%
42,300
129
17.8%
Consumer:
Non-residential
16,422
1.7%
-
-
0.0%
Residential
118,490
12.6%
20,483
22
17.3%
TOTAL
$ 940,106
100.0%
$ 273,459
279
29.1%
Includes all deferment requests completed and in process as of April 21, 2020
At the outset of the pandemic, management identified certain industries, including hospitality, healthcare, and retail, believed to be at high risk and most susceptible to stress from a prolonged economic slowdown. Notwithstanding perceived industry risks, portfolio concentration and exposure across these segments is modest. Notably, Lodging and Food Services, which broadly reflects exposure to hotels, food and beverage, constitutes just $11.6MM of exposure or 1.2% of our total loan portfolio. Within this segment, payment deferrals have been processed for approximately 22.3% of total exposure.
CRE, representing 60.4% of the total loan portfolio on a collective basis, represents the largest asset class within the portfolio and has experienced the greatest concentration of payment deferments to date. This trend is consistent with management's expectations, although the CRE portfolio continues to demonstrate strong equity values on a loan level basis, the impact on cash flow from business closures would have a meaningful near-term impact on the cash available for debt service of investment properties. Given expectations for continued tenant demand across the Bank's geographic footprint, we expect cash flows to revert to normalized levels over the intermediate term.
At March 31, 2020, the Company's allowance for loan losses was 1.44% of total loans outstanding, an increase from 1.37% at December 31, 2019, and down from 1.47% at March 31, 2019. Uncertainties about the current credit environment prompted an increase in the reserve ratio during the most recent quarter. The Bank has historically maintained a high ratio of loan loss allowances relative to its peers, and will continue to prudently manage reserves through close monitoring of business conditions and high risk industries and thorough analysis of the profitability and cash flow of loan customers.
Trust and Advisory Summary
Our Trust and Asset Management businesses performed well during the quarter, increasing fee related revenue 6.4% compared to the same period last year. These businesses were able to show a 1% increase in fee revenue over the most recent quarter despite a material decline in equity values. Combined, these businesses attracted new assets under management of over $18 million in the most recent quarter. Close relationships and continuous outreach to our Trust and Asset Management customers provided valued support during this time of uncertainty and the nearly 20% decline in equity prices.
About Orange County Bancorp, Inc.
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through conservative banking practices, ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $1.3 billion in Total Assets. In recent years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has added branches in Rockland and Westchester Counties. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and was acquired by the Company in 2012. For more information, visit orangebanktrust.com or hviaonline.com
Orange County Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands except per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 84,347
$ 25,112
$ 48,994
Investment securities - available-for-sale
274,896
254,915
252,879
Restricted investment in bank stocks
1,346
1,346
Loans
938,573
890,704
777,342
Allowance for loan losses
(13,481)
(12,275)
(11,457)
Loans, net
925,092
878,429
765,885
Premises and equipment
14,585
14,599
14,561
Accrued interest receivable
4,641
3,202
4,080
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
27,983
27,818
27,289
Goodwill
5,359
5,359
5,359
Intangible assets
2,178
2,249
2,463
Other assets
14,815
14,878
9,933
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,355,242
$ 1,227,907
$ 1,131,443
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing
$ 363,214
$ 335,469
$ 276,580
Interest bearing
847,406
747,663
718,837
Total deposits
1,210,620
1,083,132
995,417
FHLB advances
-
5,000
10,000
Note payable
3,000
3,000
3,043
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
15,310
15,834
11,868
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,228,930
1,106,966
1,020,328
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $0.50 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized;
issued and outstanding, 4,505,327 shares and 4,490,151 shares ,respectively
at March 31, 2020, 4,509,292 shares and 4,480,377 shares ,shares, respectively at
Dec 31, 1019
2,253
2,255
2,255
Surplus
84,542
84,926
84,701
Undivided profits
40,257
38,730
32,548
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
(263)
(4,044)
(7,705)
Treasury stock, at cost
(477)
(926)
(684)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
126,312
120,941
111,115
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,355,242
$ 1,227,907
$ 1,131,443
Book value per share
$ 28.13
$ 26.99
$ 24.75
Tangible book value per share
$ 26.45
$ 25.30
$ 23.00
Orange County Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
$ Change
% Change
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$ 11,090
$ 9,404
$ 1,686
17.9%
Interest on investment securities:
Taxable
1,335
1,264
71
5.6%
Tax exempt
126
231
(105)
(45.5%)
Interest on Federal funds sold and other
180
151
29
19.2%
-
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
12,731
11,050
1,681
15.2%
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on savings and NOW accounts
956
489
467
95.5%
Interest on time deposits
281
289
(8)
(2.8%)
Interest on FHLB advances
10
78
(68)
(87.2%)
Interest on note payable
42
46
(4)
(8.7%)
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
1,289
902
387
42.9%
NET INTEREST INCOME
11,442
10,148
1,294
12.8%
-
Provision for loan losses
1,200
600
600
100.0%
-
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
10,242
9,548
694
7.3%
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
208
216
(8)
(3.7%)
Trust income
1,038
834
204
24.5%
Investment advisory income
1,042
1,122
(80)
(7.1%)
Investment securities gains
-
(137)
137
0.0%
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
165
160
5
3.1%
Other
230
244
(14)
(5.7%)
TOTAL OTHER OPERATING INCOME
2,683
2,439
244
10.0%
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
Salaries
3,880
3,533
347
9.8%
Employee benefits
1,610
1,682
(72)
(4.3%)
Occupancy expense
938
910
28
3.1%
Professional fees
584
600
(16)
(2.7%)
Directors' fees and expenses
293
256
37
14.5%
Computer software expense
794
683
111
16.3%
FDIC assessment
168
107
61
57.0%
Advertising expenses
314
322
(8)
(2.5%)
Advisor expenses related to trust income
297
211
86
40.8%
Telephone expenses
128
113
15
13.3%
Intangible amortization
71
71
-
0.0%
Other
813
730
83
11.4%
TOTAL OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
9,890
9,218
672
7.3%
Income before income taxes
3,035
2,769
266
9.6%
-
Provision for income taxes
613
543
70
12.9%
NET INCOME
$ 2,422
$ 2,226
$ 196
8.8%
Earnings per share
$ 0.54
$ 0.50
$ 0.04
8.8%
Cash dividends declared per share
$ 0.20
$ 0.20
$ -
Weighted average shares outstanding
4,486,351
4,485,779
573
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended March, 31
2020
2019
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Rate
Assets:
Loans Receivable
$ 915,124
$ 11,089
4.87%
$ 759,512
$ 9,404
5.02%
Investment securities
257,964
1,462
2.28%
258,711
1,495
2.34%
Other interest-earning assets
58,187
180
1.24%
25,616
151
2.39%
Total interest earning assets
1,231,275
12,731
4.16%
1,043,839
11,050
4.29%
Non-interest earning assets
76,445
64,175
Total assets
$ 1,307,720
$ 1,108,014
Liabilities and equity:
NOW accounts
$ 201,566
$ 104
0.21%
$ 181,694
$ 43
0.10%
Savings and money market accounts
527,978
852
0.65%
421,158
447
0.43%
Time deposits
87,996
281
1.28%
97,053
289
1.21%
Total interest-bearing deposits
817,540
1,237
0.61%
699,905
778
0.45%
FHLB Advances and other borrowings
5,326
52
3.92%
19,527
99
2.06%
Total interest bearing liabilities
822,866
1,289
0.63%
719,432
877
0.49%
Non-interest bearing deposits
345,146
265,795
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
16,872
13,710
Total liabilities
1,184,884
998,937
Total shareholders' equity
122,836
109,077
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,307,720
$ 1,108,014
Net interest income
$ 11,442
$ 10,173
Interest rate spread1
3.53%
3.80%
Net interest margin2
3.74%
3.95%
Average interest earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
149.6%
145.1%
Notes:
1 The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
2Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Three Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Average
Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Assets:
Loans Receivable
$ 915,124
$ 11,089
4.87%
$ 871,066
$ 10,860
4.99%
Investment securities
257,964
1,462
2.28%
256,817
1,604
2.50%
Other interest-earning assets
58,187
180
1.24%
53,475
217
1.62%
Total interest earning assets
1,231,275
12,731
4.16%
1,181,358
12,681
4.29%
Non-interest earning assets
76,445
68,515
Total assets
$ 1,307,720
$ 1,249,873
Liabilities and equity:
NOW accounts
$ 201,566
$ 104
0.21%
$ 175,014
$ 95
0.22%
Savings and money market accounts
527,978
852
0.65%
511,880
928
0.73%
Time deposits
87,996
281
1.28%
90,310
302
1.34%
Total interest-bearing deposits
817,540
1,237
0.61%
777,204
1,325
0.68%
FHLB Advances and other borrowings
5,326
52
3.92%
5,669
56
3.92%
Total interest bearing liabilities
822,866
1,289
0.63%
782,873
1,381
0.71%
Non-interest bearing deposits
345,146
333,107
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
16,872
14,434
Total liabilities
1,184,884
1,130,414
Total shareholders' equity
122,836
119,459
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,307,720
$ 1,249,873
Net interest income
$ 11,442
$ 11,301
Interest rate spread1
3.53%
3.59%
Net interest margin2
3.74%
3.83%
Average interest earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
149.6%
150.9%
Notes:
1 The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
2Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Orange County Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Performance Ratios1
Return on average assets
0.74%
0.98%
1.03%
0.98%
0.81%
Return on average equity
7.93%
10.17%
10.67%
10.06%
8.28%
Interest rate spread
3.53%
3.60%
3.76%
3.71%
3.81%
Net interest margin
3.74%
3.83%
3.98%
3.91%
3.97%
Efficiency Ratio
70.02%
70.09%
67.29%
68.68%
71.54%
Noninterest income to average assets
0.83%
0.86%
0.90%
0.81%
0.80%
Noninterest expense to average assets
3.04%
3.14%
3.14%
3.11%
3.25%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
149.63%
150.63%
147.32%
142.87%
142.89%
Average equity to average assets
9.39%
9.56%
9.63%
9.72%
9.84%
Dividend payout ratio
36.99%
30.97%
28.36%
31.87%
40.31%
As of the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Loans to Deposits
77.53%
82.23%
78.61%
76.80%
78.09%
Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits
30.00%
30.97%
30.12%
28.58%
27.79%
Share Data:
Shares outstanding
4,490,151
4,480,368
4,467,747
4,481,122
4,490,047
Book value per common share
$ 28.13
$ 26.99
$ 26.52
$ 25.85
$ 24.75
Tangible book value per common share2
$ 26.45
$ 25.30
$ 24.80
$ 24.12
$ 23.00
Capital Ratios3
Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets)
9.13%
9.39%
8.95%
9.23%
9.41%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
12.29%
12.52%
12.16%
12.54%
13.01%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
12.29%
12.52%
12.16%
12.54%
13.01%
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
13.53%
13.77%
13.41%
13.80%
14.27%
Notes:
1 Performance ratios are annualized.
2 Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure and equals total shareholders' equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding.
3 Represents Orange County Bank & Trust ratios.
Orange County Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed Financial Information (unaudited)
(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)
As of
Condensed Balance Sheets
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$ 84,347
$ 25,112
$ 65,667
$ 80,884
$ 48,994
Total Investment Securities
276,242
256,261
258,970
252,843
252,879
Loans, net
925,092
878,429
855,899
811,892
765,885
Other Assets
69,561
68,105
63,801
63,513
63,684
Total Assets
$ 1,355,242
$ 1,227,907
$ 1,244,337
$ 1,209,132
$ 1,131,443
Total Deposits
$ 1,210,620
$ 1,083,132
$ 1,104,578
$ 1,072,514
$ 995,417
FHLB Advances & note payable
3,000
8,000
8,013
8,028
13,043
Other Liabilities
15,310
15,834
13,250
12,772
11,868
Total Liabilities
1,228,930
1,106,966
1,125,841
1,093,315
1,020,328
Total Shareholder Equity
126,312
120,941
118,496
115,818
111,115
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 1,355,242
$ 1,227,907
$ 1,244,337
$ 1,209,132
$ 1,131,443
Three Months Ended
Condensed Income Statements
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Interest Income
$ 12,731
$ 12,682
$ 12,788
$ 11,775
$ 11,050
Interest Expense
1,289
1,381
1,353
1,205
902
Net Interest Income
11,442
11,301
11,435
10,569
10,149
Provision for Loan Loss
1,200
535
640
420
600
Noninterest Income
2,683
2,698
2,746
2,549
2,439
Noninterest Expense
9,890
9,812
9,570
9,167
9,218
Income before income tax expense
3,035
3,652
3,971
3,531
2,770
Income Tax Expense
613
753
810
719
543
Net income
$ 2,422
$ 2,899
$ 3,161
$ 2,812
$ 2,227
Earnings per Share
$ 0.54
$ 0.65
$ 0.71
$ 0.63
$ 0.50
Orange County Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands)
LOANS
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Commercial:
Commercial & industrial
$ 240,155
$ 222,229
$ 220,157
$ 212,866
$ 190,323
CRE* owner occupied
143,063
133,355
121,707
123,708
123,446
CRE non-owner occupied
280,595
256,639
251,765
220,681
207,234
CRE multifamily
136,862
144,328
143,308
144,387
140,510
CRE construction
53,396
55,808
56,939
46,726
38,100
Total commercial
854,071
812,359
793,875
748,368
699,614
Consumer:
Residential real estate
50,923
52,478
49,519
48,340
45,982
Home equity loans and lines
13,574
11,668
11,840
12,432
10,939
Residential construction
5,217
13,937
13,276
14,960
16,344
Other
16,873
2,436
1,846
1,586
2,006
Total consumer
86,587
80,519
76,480
77,319
75,271
TOTAL LOANS
940,658
892,878
870,355
825,687
774,885
Deferrals and in-process
(2,085)
(2,174)
(2,042)
(1,947)
2,457
Allowance for loan losses
(13,481)
(12,275)
(12,345)
(11,847)
(11,457)
Loans, net
$ 925,092
$ 878,429
$ 855,968
$ 811,892
$ 765,885
* CRE = Commercial Real Estate loans
Orange County Bancorp, Inc.
Deposit Portfolio (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands)
DEPOSIT TREND
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Demand Deposits
$ 363,214
$ 335,469
$ 332,681
$ 306,471
$ 276,580
NOW
200,930
166,907
183,883
186,938
188,112
Money market accounts
433,081
369,507
365,501
356,072
312,885
Savings
124,085
122,592
132,110
129,852
122,119
Time
89,310
88,657
90,403
93,181
95,721
Total deposits
$ 1,210,620
$ 1,083,132
$ 1,104,578
$ 1,072,514
$ 995,417
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION and GROWTH ANALYSIS
Growth
March 31,
% of Total
Deposits
March 31,
Rate
% of Total
Deposits
$
%
Demand Deposits
$ 363,214
30.0%
$ 276,580
#
27.8%
$ 86,634
31.3%
NOW
200,930
16.6%
188,112
#
18.9%
12,818
6.8%
Money market accounts
433,081
35.8%
312,885
#
31.4%
120,196
38.4%
Savings
124,085
10.2%
122,119
#
12.3%
1,966
1.6%
Time
89,310
7.4%
95,721
#
9.6%
(6,411)
(6.7%)
Total deposits
$ 1,210,620
100.0%
$ 995,417
#
100.0%
$ 215,203
21.6%
Commercial
$ 596,437
49.3%
$ 466,038
#
46.8%
$ 130,399
28.0%
Consumer
396,611
32.8%
338,394
#
34.0%
58,217
17.2%
Municipal
217,572
18.0%
190,985
#
19.2%
26,587
13.9%
Total Deposits
$ 1,210,620
100.0%
$ 995,417
#
100.0%
$ 215,203
21.6%
Orange County Bancorp, Inc.
Asset Quality Trends (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands)
ASSET QUALITY
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Non-performing loans:
Commercial & industrial
$ 495
$ 502
$ 603
$ 72
$ 159
Commercial real estate
959
959
1,348
1,419
1,419
Consumer--residential real estate
86
88
91
94
95
Consumer--home equity loans and lines
51
-
-
47
-
TOTAL NON-PERFORMING LOANS ("NPLs")
$ 1,591
$ 1,549
$ 2,042
$ 1,631
$ 1,673
Delinquencies:
30-59 days past due*
$ 10,038
$ 5,674
$ 1,050
$ 423
$ 1,898
60-89 days past due
60
360
352
85
47
90+ days past due
1,766
683
576
185
125
On non-accrual
1,505
1,461
1,951
1,537
1,578
TOTAL PAST DUE LOANS
$ 13,369
$ 8,178
$ 3,929
$ 2,230
$ 3,646
Troubled debt restructurings:
On non-accrual (included in total NPLs above)
$ 959
$ 959
$ 1,348
$ 1,419
$ 1,458
On accrual
10,842
11,436
11,713
12,698
12,802
TOTAL TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS
$ 11,801
$ 12,395
$ 13,061
$ 14,117
$ 14,260
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
$ 13,481
$ 12,275
$ 12,345
$ 11,847
$ 11,457
Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans
1.44%
1.31%
1.42%
1.43%
1.48%
Allowance for loan losses as a % of total NPLs
847.33%
792.45%
604.55%
726.54%
684.87%
Allowance for loan losses as a % of delinquent loans
100.84%
150.10%
314.20%
531.28%
314.19%
NPLs as a % of total loans
0.17%
0.17%
0.28%
0.20%
0.22%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$ (6)
$ 583
$ 142
$ 29
$ (193)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans during the period 1
0.00%
0.06%
0.02%
0.00%
-0.03%
*
See body of release for comments on recent increase in 30+ day delinquencies.