MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" - OTCQX: OCBI), parent of Orange Bank & Trust Co. (the "Bank") and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. (HVIA), today announced net income of $2.4 million, or $0.54 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. This compares with net income of $2.9 million, or $0.65 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $2.2 million, or $0.50 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

"While I am pleased with the Bank's results for the quarter, the economic hardship and concerns our customers and the community are experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown dulls any sense of celebration," said Michael Gilfeather, President and Chief Executive Officer.  "In my opinion, the most remarkable thing about the quarter, though strong financially, was the commitment of our team to help clients effectively manage these challenging circumstances.

Our earnings for the first quarter reflected the same momentum with which we ended 2019.  Despite increasing loan loss reserves 124%, to $1.2 million, as a precautionary step due to potential impacts of COVID-19, we earned $2.4 million for the quarter, maintained strong capital levels, and ended the quarter with increased liquidity. These results reflect the strength of our balance sheet, diversity of earnings, and resilience of our bankers in serving clients despite the challenges of the health crisis. Had we not taken the prudent step of bolstering reserves, despite solid performance of our loan portfolio to date, we would have reported yet another record earnings quarter.

The performance was even more remarkable given our decision to participate in the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which was established late in the quarter to help small to midsize businesses retain employees during the economic shutdown. The program required us to quickly implement efforts to help small business clients with the loan application process. Though policies, rules and guidance for participation continued to evolve during the process, we were able to approve and fund 270 applications totaling in excess of $40 million, benefiting clients and their employees. We have continued to work with clients who missed the initial round of funding and have a number of applications in queue for the additional contribution approved by Congress.

We are also working with loan customers adversely affected by the shutdown to defer payments of interest and principal for 90 days to reduce the financial pressure created by this unprecedented crisis.  Through April 21st, we have 279 requests for payment deferrals on approximately $273 million of loans.

As we work through the presence and impacts of COVID-19, the Bank has continued to adapt and provide services in this fast-changing environment.  I am extremely proud of how our staff has responded despite the challenges of social distancing, the state/county lockdown, and telecommuting. I am further reassured by the unity and acts of selflessness we witness in our community every day, and confident we will come through this strengthened by the experience. While we had an exceptional first quarter, it is difficult to know if we will be able to maintain this momentum in the event of a prolonged shutdown. But as an essential business in the communities we serve, we remain open and committed to providing superior service to our clients, safe, flexible work places for our employees, and outstanding results for our shareholders."

Income Statement Summary
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased $1.3 million, or 12.8%, to $11.4 million, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase is primarily due to a $187.5 million, or 18.0%, increase in average interest earning assets.  The growth in earning assets more than offset the 13bp decline in average earning rates, which reflect today's historically low interest rate environment.  The increase in average interest earning assets was driven primarily by a $155.6 million, or 19.6%, increase in average loans outstanding. Net interest margin of 3.74% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 represents a 21 basis point, or 5.3%, decline versus 3.95% for the same period last year. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 0.63%, compared to 0.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2019, an increase of 14 basis points, or 28.6%. For the Bank and industry as a whole, 2019 was a period of increasing funding costs consistent with higher market interest rates during the year.  The rate picture changed dramatically in late March 2020, when the Bank began to reduce its deposit costs, as evidenced by a 7bp decline in cost of funds compared to the prior quarter.  Because these rate reductions began late in the quarter, their impacts will manifest themselves more in coming quarters.  Cost of funds also benefited from continued strong growth in non-interest bearing demand accounts, with a $79.3 million, or 29.9%, increase to an average of $345.1 million versus March 31, 2019. 

The bank's provision for loan losses was $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $535 thousand the prior quarter, and $600 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase was taken in response to uncertainty surrounding loan performance due to the COVID-19 related shutdown of various business sectors.  Non-accrual loans, as a percent of total loans, was 0.17% as of March 31, 2020, same as the period ended December 31, 2019, and a 0.05% decrease from the period ended March 31, 2019. See the asset quality section below for additional information.

Non-interest income decreased $15 thousand, to $2.7 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019, and increased $244 thousand versus the three months ended March 31, 2019. The quarter over quarter decline was due primarily to lower investment management income resulting from lower stock values at quarter end.  The year-over-year increase includes $137 thousand of realized losses on securities sales during the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Non-interest expense increased $78 thousand, to $9.9 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019, and $672 thousand compared to the quarter ending March 31, 2019. The year-over-year increase was due primarily to a $275 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefits resulting from growth-related staffing.

The Company's effective income tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 20.2%. This compares with 20.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, and 19.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Balance Sheet Summary
Total assets increased $224 million, or 19.8%, to $1.36 billion at March 31, 2020 from $1.13 billion at March 31, 2019.  This was primarily comprised of increases of: $161.2 million in loans, $35.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $22.0 million in investment securities. The year-over-year increase in cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to increases in deposits, while the increase in loans was the result of $252.0 million of new loan originations and $33.4 million in purchases, partially offset by $124.4 million of net amortization and repayments on our existing portfolio.  For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, new loan originations totaled $55.2 million, draws on credit lines totaled $11.9 million and loan purchases were $21.2 million, partially offset by net amortization and loan repayments of $40.5 million.

Total liabilities increased $208.6 million, to $1.2 billion, at March 31, 2020 from $1.0 billion at March 31, 2019. This was due to a $215.2 million, or 21.6%, increase in total deposits partially offset by a $10 million reduction in FHLB advances.

The quarter saw continuation of deposit growth from non-interest-bearing commercial demand deposits ("DDA") and NOW accounts.  Growth in these deposits was $70.4 million, or 25.0%, for the one year period consistent with the Bank's strategy to grow value added business deposits with the support of advanced cash management services.  Commercial deposits were 49.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2020, compared to 46.8% at March 31, 2019.  This increase reflects strong response to our company-wide focus on business relationships. Total DDA and NOW balances were 46.6% of total deposits at March 31, 2020.

Total shareholders' equity increased $15.2 million, or 13.7%, to $126.3 million at March 31, 2020, from $111.1 million at March 31, 2019.  This increase was due to a $7.7 million increase in retained earnings and a $7.4 million improvement in the market value of securities available for sale. 

At March 31, 2020, the Company's book value per common share and tangible book value per common share were $28.13 and $26.45, respectively, compared to $24.75 and $23.00, respectively, at March 31, 2019. This represents increases of 13.6% and 15.0%, respectively.  At March 31, 2020, the Bank exceeded the "well capitalized" thresholds under applicable regulatory guidelines.

Asset Quality Summary

Non-performing loans increased to $1.59 million, or 0.17%, of total loans as of March 31, 2020, from $1.55 million, or 0.17%, of total loans as of December 31, 2019.  Non-performing loans decreased $82 thousand, from $1.67 million or 0.22% of total loans as of March 31, 2019.

Loans classified as substandard or doubtful increased $504 thousand, or 3.6%, to $14.5 million at March 31, 2020 from $14.0 million at December 31, 2019, and decreased $351 thousand, or 2.4%, from $14.9 million at March 31, 2019.  Watch rated loans decreased $1.1 million, or 9.8%, to $10.1 million at March 31, 2020 from $11.2 million at December 31, 2019. Delinquencies (inclusive of loans on non-accrual) increased to $13.4 million, or 1.42%, of total loans at March 31, 2020, from $8.2 million, or 0.92%, of total loans at December 31, 2019, and increased $9.8 million from $3.6 million, or 0.47%, of total loans at March 31, 2019.  The increase in delinquencies for the most recent quarter, relative to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was concentrated in accounts 30-59 days past due, reflecting a small number of lending relationships brought current subsequent to quarter end through scheduled payments (totaling $5.6 million) or approved short-term deferments of principal and interest payments (totaling $1.3 million). The Bank is working proactively with customers to manage COVID-19 related forbearance requests, where necessary, with a view toward mitigating increases to reported near-term delinquencies through these efforts.

In response to the observed and anticipated economic impact of COVID-19, management has identified several asset categories and industry classifications deemed to be higher risk, and initiated active steps with customers to evaluate cash flows and, if necessary, provide payment relief from debt service obligations. This relief has been structured as 90-day deferments of principal and interest and effected broadly across the portfolio based on our analysis and direct feedback from customers. The composition of the Bank's loan portfolio spans commercial real estate loans ("CRE"), commercial and industrial loans ("C&I"), and consumer loans.  Concentrations across asset classes and industries with associated deferments processed and in process through April 21, 2020 are as follows:









Summary of Loan Portfolio Segments at 3/31/20 and Deferments to Date




(dollars in thousands)












Deferments as of April 21, 2020

Industry Classification

March 31, 2020
Balance

% of Total

Loans


Outstanding

Balance

Loan Count


Deferred %

   Real Estate and Rental Leasing

$              466,048

49.6%


$         179,440

123


38.5%

   Healthcare and Social Assistance

108,650

11.6%


34,928

55


32.1%

   Management of Companies/Enterprise

53,553

5.7%


27,102

14


50.6%

   Construction

44,126

4.7%


-

-


0.0%

   Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services

25,408

2.7%


1,812

5


7.1%

   Manufacturing

23,778

2.5%


4,007

11


16.9%

   Wholesale and Retail Trade

34,306

3.6%


2,561

16


7.5%

   Finance and Insurance

16,180

1.7%


1,931

4


11.9%

   Administrative and Waste Management

15,615

1.7%


1,885

5


12.1%

   Lodging and Food Services

11,619

1.2%


2,590

8


22.3%

   Transportation and Warehousing

8,081

0.9%


1,309

3


16.2%

   Art, Entertainment, and Recreation

7,152

0.8%


54

1


0.8%

   Other Services

125,590

13.4%


15,840

34


12.6%

               TOTAL

$             940,106

100.0%


$         273,459

279


29.1%













Deferments as of April 21, 2020

Loan Portfolio Category

March 31, 2020
Balance

% of Total

Loans


Outstanding

Balance

Loan Count


Deferred %

CRE:








   Multifamily

$              141,695

15.1%


$           53,352

27


37.7%

   Non-owner occupied

228,809

24.3%


109,100

48


47.7%

   Owner occupied

138,700

14.8%


48,224

53


34.8%

   Construction, development, land

58,550

6.2%


-

-


0.0%









C&I

237,440

25.3%


42,300

129


17.8%









Consumer:








   Non-residential

16,422

1.7%


-

-


0.0%

   Residential

118,490

12.6%


20,483

22


17.3%

                 TOTAL

$             940,106

100.0%


$         273,459

279


29.1%

















Includes all deferment requests completed and in process as of April 21, 2020


At the outset of the pandemic, management identified certain industries, including hospitality, healthcare, and retail, believed to be at high risk and most susceptible to stress from a prolonged economic slowdown. Notwithstanding perceived industry risks, portfolio concentration and exposure across these segments is modest. Notably, Lodging and Food Services, which broadly reflects exposure to hotels, food and beverage, constitutes just $11.6MM of exposure or 1.2% of our total loan portfolio. Within this segment, payment deferrals have been processed for approximately 22.3% of total exposure.

CRE, representing 60.4% of the total loan portfolio on a collective basis, represents the largest asset class within the portfolio and has experienced the greatest concentration of payment deferments to date. This trend is consistent with management's expectations, although the CRE portfolio continues to demonstrate strong equity values on a loan level basis, the impact on cash flow from business closures would have a meaningful near-term impact on the cash available for debt service of investment properties. Given expectations for continued tenant demand across the Bank's geographic footprint, we expect cash flows to revert to normalized levels over the intermediate term.

At March 31, 2020, the Company's allowance for loan losses was 1.44% of total loans outstanding, an increase from 1.37% at December 31, 2019, and down from 1.47% at March 31, 2019.  Uncertainties about the current credit environment prompted an increase in the reserve ratio during the most recent quarter.  The Bank has historically maintained a high ratio of loan loss allowances relative to its peers, and will continue to prudently manage reserves through close monitoring of business conditions and high risk industries and thorough analysis of the profitability and cash flow of loan customers.

Trust and Advisory Summary

Our Trust and Asset Management businesses performed well during the quarter, increasing fee related revenue 6.4% compared to the same period last year. These businesses were able to show a 1% increase in fee revenue over the most recent quarter despite a material decline in equity values.  Combined, these businesses attracted new assets under management of over $18 million in the most recent quarter.  Close relationships and continuous outreach to our Trust and Asset Management customers provided valued support during this time of uncertainty and the nearly 20% decline in equity prices.

About Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through conservative banking practices, ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $1.3 billion in Total Assets. In recent years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has added branches in Rockland and Westchester Counties. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and was acquired by the Company in 2012. For more information, visit orangebanktrust.com or hviaonline.com

Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands except per share data)
















March 31,


December 31,


March 31,






2020


2019


2019



ASSETS


















Cash and due from banks


$           84,347


$               25,112


$            48,994

Investment securities - available-for-sale


274,896


254,915


252,879

Restricted investment in bank stocks


1,346


1,346



Loans



938,573


890,704


777,342

Allowance for loan losses


(13,481)


(12,275)


(11,457)


Loans, net



925,092


878,429


765,885











Premises and equipment


14,585


14,599


14,561

Accrued interest receivable


4,641


3,202


4,080

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance


27,983


27,818


27,289

Goodwill



5,359


5,359


5,359

Intangible assets



2,178


2,249


2,463

Other assets



14,815


14,878


9,933













TOTAL ASSETS


$      1,355,242


$          1,227,907


$       1,131,443













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Deposits:









Noninterest bearing


$         363,214


$             335,469


$          276,580


Interest bearing


847,406


747,663


718,837



Total deposits


1,210,620


1,083,132


995,417











FHLB advances



-


5,000


10,000

Note payable



3,000


3,000


3,043

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


15,310


15,834


11,868













TOTAL LIABILITIES


1,228,930


1,106,966


1,020,328













STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common stock, $0.50 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized;








issued and outstanding, 4,505,327 shares and 4,490,151 shares ,respectively








at March 31, 2020, 4,509,292 shares and 4,480,377 shares ,shares, respectively at








Dec 31, 1019



2,253


2,255


2,255

Surplus



84,542


84,926


84,701

Undivided profits



40,257


38,730


32,548

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes


(263)


(4,044)


(7,705)

Treasury stock, at cost


(477)


(926)


(684)



TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


126,312


120,941


111,115













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$      1,355,242


$          1,227,907


$       1,131,443











Book value per share


$             28.13


$                 26.99


$              24.75

Tangible book value per share


$             26.45


$                 25.30


$              23.00











 

Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands except per share data)









Three Months Ended
March 31,



Three Months Ended
March 31, 









2020


2019



$ Change


% Change


INTEREST INCOME














Interest and fees on loans




$            11,090


$          9,404



$        1,686


17.9%



Interest on investment securities:














Taxable





1,335


1,264



71


5.6%




Tax exempt





126


231



(105)


(45.5%)



Interest on Federal funds sold and other


180


151



29


19.2%














-






TOTAL INTEREST INCOME



12,731


11,050



1,681


15.2%


















INTEREST EXPENSE














Interest on savings and NOW accounts


956


489



467


95.5%



Interest on time deposits




281


289



(8)


(2.8%)



Interest on FHLB advances




10


78



(68)


(87.2%)



Interest on note payable




42


46



(4)


(8.7%)




TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE


1,289


902



387


42.9%




















NET INTEREST INCOME



11,442


10,148



1,294


12.8%














-




Provision for loan losses




1,200


600



600


100.0%














-






NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION


10,242


9,548



694


7.3%


















OTHER OPERATING INCOME













Service charges on deposit accounts


208


216



(8)


(3.7%)



Trust income





1,038


834



204


24.5%



Investment advisory income




1,042


1,122



(80)


(7.1%)



Investment securities gains




-


(137)



137


0.0%



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance


165


160



5


3.1%



Other





230


244



(14)


(5.7%)




TOTAL OTHER OPERATING INCOME


2,683


2,439



244


10.0%


















OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES













Salaries





3,880


3,533



347


9.8%



Employee benefits




1,610


1,682



(72)


(4.3%)



Occupancy expense




938


910



28


3.1%



Professional fees




584


600



(16)


(2.7%)



Directors' fees and expenses



293


256



37


14.5%



Computer software expense




794


683



111


16.3%



FDIC assessment




168


107



61


57.0%



Advertising expenses




314


322



(8)


(2.5%)



Advisor expenses related to trust income


297


211



86


40.8%



Telephone expenses




128


113



15


13.3%



Intangible amortization




71


71



-


0.0%



Other





813


730



83


11.4%




TOTAL OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES


9,890


9,218



672


7.3%



















Income before income taxes




3,035


2,769



266


9.6%














-




Provision for income taxes




613


543



70


12.9%




NET INCOME




$              2,422


$          2,226



$           196


8.8%


















Earnings per share





$                0.54


$            0.50



$          0.04


8.8%


















Cash dividends declared per share



$                0.20


$            0.20



$             -




















Weighted average shares outstanding



4,486,351


4,485,779



573



















 

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands)














Three Months Ended March, 31


2020


2019


Average

Balance


Interest


Average

Rate


Average

Balance


Interest


Average

Rate

Assets:












Loans Receivable

$           915,124


$     11,089


4.87%


$         759,512


$               9,404


5.02%

Investment securities

257,964


1,462


2.28%


258,711


1,495


2.34%

Other interest-earning assets

58,187


180


1.24%


25,616


151


2.39%

Total interest earning assets

1,231,275


12,731


4.16%


1,043,839


11,050


4.29%

Non-interest earning assets

76,445






64,175





  Total assets

$        1,307,720






$      1,108,014

















Liabilities and equity:












NOW accounts

$           201,566


$          104


0.21%


$         181,694


$                    43


0.10%

Savings and money market accounts

527,978


852


0.65%


421,158


447


0.43%

Time deposits

87,996


281


1.28%


97,053


289


1.21%

Total interest-bearing deposits

817,540


1,237


0.61%


699,905


778


0.45%

FHLB Advances and other borrowings

5,326


52


3.92%


19,527


99


2.06%

Total interest bearing liabilities

822,866


1,289


0.63%


719,432


877


0.49%

Non-interest bearing deposits

345,146






265,795





Other non-interest bearing liabilities

16,872






13,710





  Total liabilities

1,184,884






998,937





  Total shareholders' equity

122,836






109,077





  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$        1,307,720






$      1,108,014

















Net interest income



$     11,442






$             10,173



Interest rate spread1





3.53%






3.80%

Net interest margin2





3.74%






3.95%

Average interest earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

149.6%






145.1%

















Notes:












1 The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

2Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





 

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands)














Three Months Ended March 31,


Three Months Ended December 31,


2020


2019


Average

Balance


Interest


Average Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Average Rate

Assets:












Loans Receivable

$           915,124


$     11,089


4.87%


$         871,066


$             10,860


4.99%

Investment securities

257,964


1,462


2.28%


256,817


1,604


2.50%

Other interest-earning assets

58,187


180


1.24%


53,475


217


1.62%

Total interest earning assets

1,231,275


12,731


4.16%


1,181,358


12,681


4.29%

Non-interest earning assets

76,445






68,515





  Total assets

$        1,307,720






$      1,249,873

















Liabilities and equity:












NOW accounts

$           201,566


$          104


0.21%


$         175,014


$                    95


0.22%

Savings and money market accounts

527,978


852


0.65%


511,880


928


0.73%

Time deposits

87,996


281


1.28%


90,310


302


1.34%

Total interest-bearing deposits

817,540


1,237


0.61%


777,204


1,325


0.68%

FHLB Advances and other borrowings

5,326


52


3.92%


5,669


56


3.92%

Total interest bearing liabilities

822,866


1,289


0.63%


782,873


1,381


0.71%

Non-interest bearing deposits

345,146






333,107





Other non-interest bearing liabilities

16,872






14,434





  Total liabilities

1,184,884






1,130,414





  Total shareholders' equity

122,836






119,459





  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$        1,307,720






$      1,249,873

















Net interest income



$     11,442






$             11,301



Interest rate spread1





3.53%






3.59%

Net interest margin2





3.74%






3.83%

Average interest earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

149.6%






150.9%

















Notes:












1 The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

2Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.




 

Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)


For the Quarter Ended


March 31,
2020


December 31,
2019


September 30,
2019


June 30,
2019


March 31,
2019

Performance Ratios1










Return on average assets

0.74%


0.98%


1.03%


0.98%


0.81%

Return on average equity

7.93%


10.17%


10.67%


10.06%


8.28%

Interest rate spread

3.53%


3.60%


3.76%


3.71%


3.81%

Net interest margin

3.74%


3.83%


3.98%


3.91%


3.97%

Efficiency Ratio

70.02%


70.09%


67.29%


68.68%


71.54%











Noninterest income to average assets

0.83%


0.86%


0.90%


0.81%


0.80%

Noninterest expense to average assets

3.04%


3.14%


3.14%


3.11%


3.25%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

149.63%


150.63%


147.32%


142.87%


142.89%

Average equity to average assets

9.39%


9.56%


9.63%


9.72%


9.84%

Dividend payout ratio

36.99%


30.97%


28.36%


31.87%


40.31%












As of the Quarter Ended


March 31,
2020


December 31,
2019


September 30,
2019


June 30,
2019


March 31,
2019











Loans to Deposits

77.53%


82.23%


78.61%


76.80%


78.09%

Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits

30.00%


30.97%


30.12%


28.58%


27.79%











Share Data:










Shares outstanding

4,490,151


4,480,368


4,467,747


4,481,122


4,490,047

Book value per common share

$     28.13


$          26.99


$         26.52


$         25.85


$         24.75

Tangible book value per common share2

$     26.45


$          25.30


$         24.80


$         24.12


$         23.00











Capital Ratios3










Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets)

9.13%


9.39%


8.95%


9.23%


9.41%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.29%


12.52%


12.16%


12.54%


13.01%

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

12.29%


12.52%


12.16%


12.54%


13.01%

Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)

13.53%


13.77%


13.41%


13.80%


14.27%











Notes:










1   Performance ratios are annualized.

2   Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure and equals total shareholders' equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding.

3   Represents Orange County Bank & Trust ratios.

 

Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

Condensed Financial Information (unaudited)

(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)












As of

Condensed Balance Sheets

March 31,
2020


December 31,
2019


September 30,
2019


June 30,
2019


March 31,
2019











Cash and Cash Equivalents

$          84,347


$          25,112


$         65,667


$          80,884


$           48,994

Total Investment Securities

276,242


256,261


258,970


252,843


252,879

Loans, net

925,092


878,429


855,899


811,892


765,885

Other Assets

69,561


68,105


63,801


63,513


63,684

Total Assets

$     1,355,242


$     1,227,907


$    1,244,337


$     1,209,132


$      1,131,443











Total Deposits 

$     1,210,620


$     1,083,132


$    1,104,578


$     1,072,514


$         995,417

FHLB Advances & note payable

3,000


8,000


8,013


8,028


13,043

Other Liabilities

15,310


15,834


13,250


12,772


11,868

Total Liabilities

1,228,930


1,106,966


1,125,841


1,093,315


1,020,328

Total Shareholder Equity

126,312


120,941


118,496


115,818


111,115

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$     1,355,242


$     1,227,907


$    1,244,337


$     1,209,132


$      1,131,443












Three Months Ended

Condensed Income Statements

March 31,
2020


December 31,
2019


September 30,
2019


June 30,
2019


March 31,
2019











Interest Income

$          12,731


$          12,682


$         12,788


$          11,775


$           11,050

Interest Expense

1,289


1,381


1,353


1,205


902

Net Interest Income

11,442


11,301


11,435


10,569


10,149

Provision for Loan Loss

1,200


535


640


420


600

Noninterest Income

2,683


2,698


2,746


2,549


2,439

Noninterest Expense

9,890


9,812


9,570


9,167


9,218

Income before income tax expense

3,035


3,652


3,971


3,531


2,770

Income Tax Expense

613


753


810


719


543

Net income

$            2,422


$            2,899


$           3,161


$            2,812


$            2,227





















Earnings per Share

$             0.54


$             0.65


$            0.71


$             0.63


$              0.50

 

Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Portfolio (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands)
















LOANS



March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,







2020


2019


2019


2019


2019

Commercial:




























       Commercial & industrial

$         240,155


$      222,229


$      220,157


$     212,866


$       190,323

       CRE* owner occupied



143,063


133,355


121,707


123,708


123,446

       CRE non-owner occupied

280,595


256,639


251,765


220,681


207,234

       CRE multifamily



136,862


144,328


143,308


144,387


140,510

       CRE construction



53,396


55,808


56,939


46,726


38,100

          Total commercial



854,071


812,359


793,875


748,368


699,614
















Consumer:













       Residential real estate



50,923


52,478


49,519


48,340


45,982

       Home equity loans and lines

13,574


11,668


11,840


12,432


10,939

       Residential construction


5,217


13,937


13,276


14,960


16,344

       Other




16,873


2,436


1,846


1,586


2,006

          Total consumer



86,587


80,519


76,480


77,319


75,271

          TOTAL LOANS



940,658


892,878


870,355


825,687


774,885
















       Deferrals and in-process

(2,085)


(2,174)


(2,042)


(1,947)


2,457

       Allowance for loan losses

(13,481)


(12,275)


(12,345)


(11,847)


(11,457)

          Loans, net



$         925,092


$      878,429


$      855,968


$     811,892


$       765,885
















* CRE = Commercial Real Estate loans









 

Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

Deposit Portfolio (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands)

































DEPOSIT TREND



March 31,
2020


December 31,
2019


September 30,
2019


June 30,
2019


March 31,
2019




Demand Deposits



$      363,214


$      335,469


$     332,681


$      306,471


$       276,580




NOW




200,930


166,907


183,883


186,938


188,112




Money market accounts

433,081


369,507


365,501


356,072


312,885




Savings




124,085


122,592


132,110


129,852


122,119




Time




89,310


88,657


90,403


93,181


95,721




















    Total deposits



$   1,210,620


$   1,083,132


$   1,104,578


$    1,072,514


$       995,417


































DEPOSIT COMPOSITION and GROWTH ANALYSIS

























Growth







March 31,
2020


% of Total

Deposits


March 31,
2019

Rate

% of Total

Deposits


$

%



Demand Deposits



$      363,214


30.0%


$     276,580

#

27.8%


$        86,634

31.3%



NOW




200,930


16.6%


188,112

#

18.9%


12,818

6.8%



Money market accounts

433,081


35.8%


312,885

#

31.4%


120,196

38.4%



Savings




124,085


10.2%


122,119

#

12.3%


1,966

1.6%



Time




89,310


7.4%


95,721

#

9.6%


(6,411)

(6.7%)



    Total deposits



$   1,210,620


100.0%


$     995,417

#

100.0%


$       215,203

21.6%



















Commercial



$      596,437


49.3%


$     466,038

#

46.8%


$       130,399

28.0%



Consumer




396,611


32.8%


338,394

#

34.0%


58,217

17.2%



Municipal




217,572


18.0%


190,985

#

19.2%


26,587

13.9%



Total Deposits



$   1,210,620


100.0%


$     995,417

#

100.0%


$       215,203

21.6%

















 

Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

Asset Quality Trends (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands)

















ASSET QUALITY




March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,








2020


2019


2019


2019


2019

Non-performing loans:












       Commercial & industrial



$            495


$            502


$              603


$              72


$            159

       Commercial real estate



959


959


1,348


1,419


1,419

       Consumer--residential real estate



86


88


91


94


95

       Consumer--home equity loans and lines


51


-


-


47


-

          TOTAL NON-PERFORMING LOANS ("NPLs")

$         1,591


$         1,549


$            2,042


$         1,631


$         1,673

















Delinquencies:






























       30-59 days past due*




$       10,038


$         5,674


$            1,050


$            423


$         1,898

       60-89 days past due




60


360


352


85


47

       90+ days past due




1,766


683


576


185


125

       On non-accrual




1,505


1,461


1,951


1,537


1,578

          TOTAL PAST DUE LOANS



$       13,369


$         8,178


$            3,929


$         2,230


$         3,646

















Troubled debt restructurings:












       On non-accrual (included in total NPLs above)


$            959


$            959


$            1,348


$         1,419


$         1,458

       On accrual





10,842


11,436


11,713


12,698


12,802

          TOTAL TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS

$       11,801


$       12,395


$          13,061


$       14,117


$       14,260

















ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES



$       13,481


$       12,275


$          12,345


$       11,847


$       11,457

















Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans


1.44%


1.31%


1.42%


1.43%


1.48%

Allowance for loan losses as a % of total NPLs


847.33%


792.45%


604.55%


726.54%


684.87%

Allowance for loan losses as a % of delinquent loans


100.84%


150.10%


314.20%


531.28%


314.19%

NPLs as a % of total loans




0.17%


0.17%


0.28%


0.20%


0.22%

















Net charge-offs (recoveries)



$              (6)


$            583


$              142


$              29


$           (193)

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans during the period 1


0.00%


0.06%


0.02%


0.00%


-0.03%

















*

See body of release for comments on recent increase in 30+ day delinquencies.



 

