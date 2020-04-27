- Total Q1 revenues increased 12.2% year-over-year to $14.1 million - Quarterly Net Income declined 16.5% to $2.4 million from the prior quarter due to a $665 thousand, or 124%, increase in provisions for loan losses - Average Loans up 20.5% year-over-year to $915.1 million - Average Demand Deposits up 29.9% year-over-year to $345.1 million - Total Assets up 19.8% versus same period last year to $1.36 billion - Tangible Book Value per Share of $26.45 up 15.0% from same period last year