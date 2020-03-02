BOCA RATON, Fla., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 13 to March 16, Orangetheory® Fitness is bringing the magic of its workout to South by Southwest with the multisensory, dynamic activation "HypOThesis." Orangetheory Fitness will showcase its unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology through custom experiences created exclusively for the festival, including engaging, high-tech fitness activities, sought-after guest speakers, and an intimate concert with electronic music sister duo Krewella.
"Orangetheory has had immense growth over the past decade, impacting more than one million lives for the better," says Dave Long, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Orangetheory Fitness. "Our goal now and always is to continue spreading the knowledge of our workout to another million plus members. Although no experience can match the magic that happens in our studios, what we're doing onsite at South by Southwest brings the Orangetheory spirit to everyone participating and gives them a taste of what we're all about – more results, more energy, and More Life."
Throughout the week, SXSW attendees can participate in the Row All Out River Race, where they will form teams to compete against one another with visuals of each member's heart-rate, inspirational coaching and heart-pumping music. Festival goers will be encouraged to #TestTheTheory through other activation elements like interactive data visualization to predict their Fit Forecast and live demonstrations with the Orangetheory Fitness coaches who create the daily workouts, distributed worldwide throughout 24 countries.
Attendees are also welcome to relax in the "HypOThesis" Base Lounge, which will host an elite line-up of speakers including Jesse Itzler (Author and Entrepreneur), Ryan Flaherty (Senior Director of Performance at Nike) and Dr. Eduardo Sanchez (Chief Medical Officer for Prevention, Chief of the Center for Health Metrics and Evaluation, American Heart Association). The discussions will be hosted by Kevin Keith, Chief Brand Officer of Orangetheory Fitness, with topics ranging from current wellness trends to the science of longevity. Just outside the Base Lounge is the Afterburn area, providing a great line-up of live music every day and refreshments for attendees to enjoy.
And finally, to keep the party going, "HypOThesis" will host an open event on Saturday, March 14 from 7-10 p.m. with a special performance by Krewella, the electronic music sister duo behind the backdrop for Orangetheory Fitness's latest campaign, "Welcome to More Life." The new campaign features Krewella's newest single "Greenlights," inspired by Orangetheory Fitness's mission of helping people live longer, more vibrant lives. The party is first come, first serve – drinks and light bites will be provided.
"HypOThesis" will be located in the Fair Market at 1100 E 5th St., running from March 13 to March 16 from 10-6 p.m.
More information about Orangetheory Fitness is available on Orangetheory's website.
About Orangetheory Fitness
Orangetheory® (www.orangetheoryfitness.com) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,300 studios in all 50 U.S. states and over 23 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #43 on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. Visit www.otffranchise.com for global franchise opportunities.
About SXSW
SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. The event, an essential destination for global professionals, features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2020 will take place March 13-22, 2020.
About Krewella
As one of the few independent, woman-fronted, Pakistani-American artists in dance music, trailblazing duo Krewella stands as one of the most successful electronic acts of this decade. On January 31st, Krewella will release 'zer0' - their first album in 3 years - on their own label Mixed Kids Records. 'zer0' is an ode to the blank slate and showcases Krewella's refined take on dance-pop that encompasses diverse styles, cross-pollinates genres and takes cues from their multi-cultural upbringing. Krewella were named one of Forbes' 30 Under 30, they've had multiple singles chart on the Billboard Hot 100, and they remain outspoken opponents of sexism in the music industry. Dubbed "the dark princesses of bass" by Vice, Krewella has run the festival circuit with performances at Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Lollapalooza and more while selling out headlining tours around the world.
