Oranj Adds to its Model Marketplace for Financial Advisors Mutual Funds with the Long-Standing Value Line Funds Family

CHICAGO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oranj, a single platform for financial advisors to streamline portfolio management and client service, today announced that Value Line Funds has joined the growing list of best-in-class asset managers who have made their mutual funds and model portfolios available on the free to low-cost Oranj platform.
Value Line Funds offers an extensive fund lineup, ranging from small, mid and large capitalization equities, to fixed income and hybrid funds. Since its launch in 1950, Value Line Funds has relied on its long-standing belief in the power of rigorous analytics, including the time-tested Value Line research and proprietary Ranking System for both Timeliness™ and Safety™.
"We strive to create long-term value for investors through high-quality, active management and believe Value Line Funds provides a dynamic, disciplined approach to growth investing," said Mitchell Appel, President of Value Line Funds. "We believe this disciplined approach, combined with the experience of our seasoned investment professionals, has allowed us to successfully navigate both up and down market cycles, such as the current volatile investment environment."
"Value Line Funds' approach to process, research, and focused strategies for its mutual funds is a value-add for financial advisors and a great addition to our model marketplace," said David Lyon, CEO and Founder of Oranj. "The successful track record of their funds is a testament to the actively managed investment process that they utilize."
"We are excited to partner with Oranj and very happy to offer our fund lineup to RIAs who are utilizing the innovative wealth management platform built by Oranj," said Thomas Sarkany, Director of Marketing of Value Line Funds. "As more financial advisors turn to Value Line Funds we are pleased to present an additional avenue for advisors to access our funds through the Oranj platform."
ABOUT ORANJ
Oranj simplifies advisor technology without sacrificing sophistication or increasing costs, helping them spend less time managing and more time advising clients. The single platform streamlines portfolio management and client service, and provides advisors with rebalancing/trading, client/prospect management, portfolio management and a client portal. For more information about Oranj and its free to low-cost wealth management platform, visit www.runoranj.com, connect with them on LinkedIn, or follow @runoranjdotcom on Twitter.
ABOUT VALUE LINE FUNDS
In 1950, Value Line started its first mutual fund. Since then, knowledgeable investors have been relying on the Value Line Funds to help them build their financial futures. Over the years, Value Line Funds has evolved into what it is today — a diversified family of mutual funds with a wide range of investment objectives, available primarily through financial advisors at brokerage or independent firms.
For seven decades, the Value Line Funds family of mutual funds has been serving both investors and financial advisors with its equity, fixed income, and hybrid funds. For more information about Value Line Funds, visit www.vlfunds.com.
