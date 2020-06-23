Oranj Adds Turnkey Managed Portfolios to its Model Marketplace for Financial Advisors

CHICAGO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oranj, a single platform for financial advisors to streamline portfolio management and client service, today announced that Wilshire Associates has joined the growing list of best-in-class asset managers who have made their mutual funds and model portfolios available on the free to low-cost Oranj platform.
Building on Wilshire's success creating innovative investment solutions for many leading financial institutions, Wilshire Managed Portfolios provide independent broker/dealers (IBDs) and registered investment advisors (RIAs) access to the type of investment discipline used by sophisticated institutional investors. Through these turnkey managed portfolios, independent financial advisors gain access to Wilshire's dynamic asset allocation structures, institutional-caliber investment managers, and market-leading risk management expertise.
"We are very happy to offer our Premier Allocation Portfolios to RIAs who are utilizing the innovative wealth management platform built by Oranj," said Jason Schwarz, COO of Wilshire Associates. "Financial advisors can now access Wilshire's market-tested investment strategies and programs that have a solid foundation in industry best practices through the Oranj model marketplace."
The Wilshire Premier Allocation Portfolios provide exposure to a variety of asset classes, investment styles, and investment managers including multi-manager funds of Wilshire Mutual Funds, Inc., which are used to enhance diversification and provide access to high conviction investment managers selected by Wilshire's Manager Research Group.
"We're delighted to welcome Wilshire to the Oranj platform," said David Lyon, Oranj founder and CEO. "Wilshire's models are designed to provide a broad range of outcome-oriented investment portfolios for advisors to use with their clients. With Wilshire, advisors gain access to investment strategies and programs that have a solid foundation in industry best practices, providing advisors with advantageous options."
