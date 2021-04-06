IRVINE, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orbee, a fast-growing digital marketing technology company that provides analytics, data, and automation solutions, has appointed Atul Patel as its new Chief Executive Officer as of March 2021. Patel co-founded the company and recently served as its Chief Operating Officer. Daniel Kim, who was the CEO since co-founding the company with Patel, will continue to serve on the board of directors. Over the last five years together, Patel and Kim have built Orbee into a leading marketing solutions provider in the automotive industry.
Patel brings twenty years of marketing and advertising technology experience to the industry. He has built businesses in lead management and scoring, advertising across display, video, and social channels, as well as behavioral data and intelligence; all of which have had successful acquisitions. Most recently in late 2020, Jornaya, a data company Patel co-founded and whose core intellectual property was co-invented by him was acquired by Verisk to add to their growing set of marketing solutions for the insurance and financial services markets. Patel is passionate about the same digital transformation in the automotive industry and is driven to bring the most cutting-edge marketing capabilities to the ecosystem.
In September 2020, Orbee announced the appointment of automotive industry veteran Peter L. Fong as Chief Revenue Officer. Over the last six months, Patel and Fong have worked closely to introduce Orbee's offerings to the broader automotive ecosystem including large dealership groups, media agencies, and strategic integration partners. "Atul has proven to be a digital marketing thought-leader in the automotive industry that I have called home for over 26 years," stated Peter Fong, Chief Revenue Officer of Orbee. "He is able to decode complex scenarios in our ever-changing digital landscape while working closely with our entire team to execute for the success of our customers and partners."
"I am thrilled to be leading the amazing Orbee team in the nascent automotive industry where the tiered structure and disparate integrations provide significant opportunity for digital marketing innovation," stated Atul Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Orbee. "This is a critical time for improving consumer experience because of the fundamental changes underway in automotive such as with digital retailing, dealers having to compete with direct-to-consumer services, and manufacturers launching improved new car buying tools for consumers, and beyond automotive with new privacy-first business models with Google's Federated Learning of Cohorts (FloC) and Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT)." Orbee has an aggressive product roadmap including its Tier X solution for large dealership groups and its capabilities for large and niche agencies who are using its platform APIs and SDKs to better serve their customers. As reported by eMarketer in January 2021, automotive companies will recover to nearly $13.29 billion in advertising spending, and Orbee is well-positioned to help the industry balance this investment with intelligent marketing capabilities.
Patel and the Orbee team have already completed a significant amount of the transition. As of April 2021, the predecessor California corporation, Sparki Labs, Inc. D/B/A Orbee Auto, has merged with the surviving Delaware corporation, Orbee, Inc. Additionally, complemented by its new logo, the company has been rebranded from Orbee Auto to Orbee to signify how the company's products and services for automotive are relevant to the broader digital marketing landscape. Customers, partners, and vendors will continue to receive communication from the company about these changes.
About Orbee, Inc.
Orbee provides digital marketing analytics, data, and automation solutions to the automotive industry. Franchise and independent dealers and large dealership groups utilize the company's platform to make actionable decisions based on analytics of their campaigns, inventory, and consumer experiences, build comprehensive buyer profiles by connecting first-party data signals from their web sites and integrated partners and automate messaging across all paid and earned channels with personalization and segmentation. The company partners with dealer-centric media agencies, service providers, and OEM programs to expand the reach of its powerful technologies. Orbee's core technology products include its proprietary data collection, processing, and reporting pipeline, its robust set of dashboards and APIs, and campaign and creative tools for email, search, social, on and off-site display, and video. Orbee was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Learn more at http://www.orbeeauto.com.
