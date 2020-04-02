NETANYA, Israel, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of compact ground stations and tracking aeronautical and maritime terminals, announced today a new order for a multi-band Gaia 5.5 m Gaia ground station. The high-gain dual S/X-band system will be installed in in 2020, and brings additional capabilities to the existing Gaia-based ground network for a leading satellite imagery service provider.
"With over 50 systems provided in the last 4 years, our Gaia family has proven a unique and highly successful choice for both established and emerging operators and service providers, noted Stav Gizunterman, Orbit's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Our innovative Gaia design ensures that a family of cost-effective and easily operated 'New Ground' systems are available to support the rapidly growing 'New Space' segment, and the diverse requirements of their earth observation, smallsat, and LEO/MEO constellations
About Orbit's Gaia Ground Stations
Combining years of experience and an extensive installed base with strong partnerships in the New Space sector, Orbit took a step forward from traditional and complex 'earth stations' to develop the Gaia family of high-performance and cost-effective compact ground stations. An extensive installed base of highly reliable Gaia terminals now serve the rapidly growing Earth Observation and MEO/LEO constellation segments, as well as satellite service providers and teleports.
The new 5.5m multi-band ground station is shares the same modular architecture, intuitive tools, and ease of operation as the popular 2.4m, 3.7m, and 4.5m Gaia series. Gaia terminals can be configured for L-band through the full Ka-band, as well as for multi band operation, with a choice of proven RF power units. The lightweight, small footprint design allows installation on a broad range of locations and structures, while a robust protective radome ensures continuous operation in even the most severe environments.
About Orbit
Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. is a global leader in satellite tracking and airborne communications solutions, helping to expand and redefine how we connect. You'll find Orbit systems on cruise ships and navy vessels, airliners and jet fighters, ground stations and offshore platforms. We deliver innovative, cost-effective, and highly reliable solutions to commercial operators, major navies and air forces, space agencies and emerging New Space companies.
