NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchard, the home buying marketplace that makes purchasing a home stress-free, fair and simple, announced two strategic hires to its leadership team. Phil Felice joins Orchard as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Elijah Meerson joins as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). As Orchard continues to grow and scale its business, Felice and Meerson will play critical roles in furthering Orchard's mission to transform the real estate industry.
"Orchard is transforming the way people buy their homes from search to close. To do that, we are bringing together the best talent from both real estate and tech. Phil and Elijah will accelerate our growth as the premier tech enabled brokerage and lead the effort in scaling our Sales and Engineering organizations," said Court Cunningham, CEO and co-Founder of Orchard.
In his new role as CRO, Felice will be leading Orchard's industry-leading sales and service teams. Felice joins Orchard with nearly 20 years of real estate experience, most recently as CEO of Purplebricks US. Prior to Purplebricks, he spent over a decade working in real estate where he served in leadership roles for Realogy, Altisource and Foxtons. As Orchard continues to grow and scale Felice will play a key role in scaling Orchard's Home Advisor and Customer Experience teams. Felice began his role at the beginning of April.
"I'm very excited to join Orchard during an inflection point in this industry's history. Orchard has created an industry-leading customer experience delivered by a team of incredible, passionate, and experienced agents. I was immediately drawn to Orchard's relentless focus on delivering great outcomes for buyers and sellers. I am grateful to be on this journey and look forward to growing our team while creating the best home buying and selling experience for even more customers," said Felice.
Meerson comes to Orchard from Flatiron Health where he served as Vice President of Engineering. Meerson joined Flatiron Health in its early stages and saw them through the company's ultimate acquisition by Roche for $1.9 billion, one of the largest exits in the history of NYC tech. He brings extensive experience in taking historically complicated industries and simplifying the experience through technology. As CTO, he will scale Orchard's technology to millions more home buyers over time.
"Home buying is one of the most important decisions in one's life, and yet parts of it are needlessly antiquated. Orchard is making it simpler and more delightful for customers. I joined Orchard because I was so impressed by their core focus on the customer. I've seen how thoughtful tech innovation can deliver immense value to industries with complex inefficiencies, and I'm excited to work on tech that delivers an even better Orchard experience," said Meerson.
Orchard has helped more than 1,000 people buy and sell their homes. To learn more about Orchard, please visit www.orchard.com.
About Orchard
Orchard is transforming the way people buy their homes. Simplifying it, to the way it should have always been; fair and true to market, straightforward, easy. Traditionally, homeowners looking to purchase their next home face a stressful and uncertain process - they have to either sell their old home first and move twice or buy as a contingent buyer and risk not getting their dream home. Orchard solves this problem by enabling homeowners to buy before they sell. With Orchard, customers secure their dream home first using Orchard's cash, while having the certainty of selling their old home with Orchard - all for the same fee as a traditional broker. Orchard is transforming the end-to-end home buying experience with AI-powered home search and a modern, all-digital mortgage and closing. Orchard is headquartered in New York City and offers its services in Colorado, Georgia and Texas.
Contact:
Lindsey Ruthen
(856) 261-1071
lindsey.ruthen@orchard.com